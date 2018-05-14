Chinese style deep fried salt and pepper shrimp is a great appetizer or snack with excellent crispy shell and tender inside.
In Sichuan province, we are using the mixed salt and Szechuan peppercorn (花椒) as the main flavor of a series of dishes including salt and pepper small potato, salt and pepper mushroom, salt and pepper chicken and etc. Although shrimp is not an native ingredient in inland Sichuan province, but we have ways to make them outstanding.
I understand that cooking unshelled shrimp might be a litter weird. However they are the perfect protection of the meat inside during the deep-frying or sautéing process. In addition, the shrimp shell is quite good after pan-frying. You can resort to this post to know the tips about how to devein the shrimp without removing shells.
Cook’s Note
- You can use well salt or coarse salt for this recipe.
- Sichuan peppercorn can be replaced by black pepper. But I highly recommend using Sichuan peppercorn for an authentic taste.
Ingredients
- 300g shrimp, deveined
- 1/2 tsp. salt (well salt)
- 1 thumb ginger, cut into smaller sizes
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn
- oil for shallow frying
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 scallion white, minced
- 1/4 fresh green pepper, minced (optional)
- 1/4 fresh red pepper, minced (optional)
Steps
Devein the shrimp and marinate with salt and ginger. Set aside for 15 minutes.
During this process, let make the real deal “salt and pepper”. Toast Sichuan peppercorn with salt over slow fire until aromatic (takes around 1 minute). Transfer the mixture out and then ground into powder.
Coat with starch.
Heat up oil in wok until you can see waves on the surface. Fry the shrimp for to 1 minute by two batches. Transfer shrimp out. High oil temperature is the key factor to a great flavor.
Pour the extra oil out and leave only around 1/2 tablespoon. Fry garlic, scallion and chopped fresh peppers until aromatic.
Return the shrimp and sprinkle 3/4 of the salt and pepper.
Transfer out and sprinkle the remaining on the surface or on small corner of the serving plate.
Other Chinese style shrimp recipe
- Ketchup shrimp, a slightly savory and sweet shrimp
- Soft fried shrimp, fried shrimp with a lighter batter
- Shrimp with scrambled egg, extremely tender shrimp with scrambled egg
- Shrimp egg foo young, pan-fried egg cake with fresh shrimp
- 300 g shrimp ,deveined
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 thumb ginger ,cut into smaller sizes
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn
- oil for shallow frying
- 2 garlic cloves ,minced
- 1 scallion white ,minced
- 1/4 fresh green pepper ,minced (optional)
- 1/4 fresh red pepper ,minced (optional)
-
Devein the shrimp and marinate with salt and ginger. Set aside for 15 minutes.
-
During this process, let make the real deal "salt and pepper". Toast Sichuan peppercorn with salt over slow fire until aromatic (takes around 1 minute). Transfer the mixture out and then ground into powder.
-
Coat shrimp with starch. Shake off extra starch before frying.
-
Heat up oil in wok until you can see waves on the surface. Fry the shrimp for to 1 minute by two batches. Transfer shrimp out. High oil temperature is the key factor to a great flavor.
-
Pour the extra oil out and leave only around 1/2 tablespoon. Fry garlic, scallion and chopped fresh peppers until aromatic.
-
Return the shrimp and sprinkle 3/4 of the salt and pepper.
-
Transfer out and sprinkle the remaining on the surface or on small corner of the serving plate.
Recipe first published in 2014 and updated in 2018
Comments
cah says
Elaine, thank you for sharing this delicious recipe—truly appreciated. Nutrition facts—is it 236 calories per 3 grams (as indicated) or 236 calories per 300 grams? Again, thank you.
Elaine says
Cah,
I believe there is an error when transferring the recipe. We are shifting our recipe plugin. This recipe can serve 2 people with each serving 236 calories.
Lori says
These looks delish…any suggestions for salt & pepper chicken wings…
Had in restaurants in san Diego .I live in midwest..been looking for salt pepper wings ever since
Elaine says
Nice suggestion, Lori. Already add it in to do list.
Emma says
This was really, really good! I got wild-caught colossal shrimp that are wild-caught from Argentina from Safeway. I can’t stomach all the crappy shrimp from China. I added a little bit of lemon once I cleaned them and a bit of salt, mmmhh…
Elaine says
Thank you Emma!!
I can image how delicious your wild caught shrimp can be. We are not near coastline and shrimp are quite expensive. I admire so much!
Terri says
I made this last night and …wow! So yummy and simple. I will be making this all the time,
Elaine says
Thank you Terri. Enjoy!
Barbara says
Where’s the ginger come in?
Elaine says
Barbara,
Ginger is used for marinating the shrimp.