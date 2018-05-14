Chinese style deep fried salt and pepper shrimp is a great appetizer or snack with excellent crispy shell and tender inside.

In Sichuan province, we are using the mixed salt and Szechuan peppercorn (花椒) as the main flavor of a series of dishes including salt and pepper small potato, salt and pepper mushroom, salt and pepper chicken and etc. Although shrimp is not an native ingredient in inland Sichuan province, but we have ways to make them outstanding.

I understand that cooking unshelled shrimp might be a litter weird. However they are the perfect protection of the meat inside during the deep-frying or sautéing process. In addition, the shrimp shell is quite good after pan-frying. You can resort to this post to know the tips about how to devein the shrimp without removing shells.

Cook’s Note

You can use well salt or coarse salt for this recipe. Sichuan peppercorn can be replaced by black pepper. But I highly recommend using Sichuan peppercorn for an authentic taste.

Ingredients

300g shrimp, deveined

1/2 tsp. salt (well salt)

1 thumb ginger, cut into smaller sizes

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn

oil for shallow frying

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 scallion white, minced

1/4 fresh green pepper, minced (optional)

1/4 fresh red pepper, minced (optional)

Steps

Devein the shrimp and marinate with salt and ginger. Set aside for 15 minutes.

During this process, let make the real deal “salt and pepper”. Toast Sichuan peppercorn with salt over slow fire until aromatic (takes around 1 minute). Transfer the mixture out and then ground into powder.

Coat with starch.

Heat up oil in wok until you can see waves on the surface. Fry the shrimp for to 1 minute by two batches. Transfer shrimp out. High oil temperature is the key factor to a great flavor.

Pour the extra oil out and leave only around 1/2 tablespoon. Fry garlic, scallion and chopped fresh peppers until aromatic.

Return the shrimp and sprinkle 3/4 of the salt and pepper.

Transfer out and sprinkle the remaining on the surface or on small corner of the serving plate.

Other Chinese style shrimp recipe