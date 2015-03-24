China Sichuan Food

Chinese Cabbage Stir Fry

7 Comments

Szechuan style Chinese cabbage stir fry—Fish fragrant Chinese cabbage.

Have you ever missed those yummy dishes come from grandmother with very simple ingredients and seasonings? I do, I really do. We used to make lot of seasonal vegetable stir fry with very basic seasonings at home. And here is one of the rice killers—Szechuan style Chinese cabbage stir-fry.

I have posted lots of fish fragrant sometimes translated as spicy garlic sauce by many Chinese restaurants outside China. Never mind the name and really cares about the taste. Yu Xiang taste (literally translated as Fish fragrant) is one of the most popular and famous flavors from Szechuan cuisine. It can be matched with pork, fish, chicken and also vegetables like eggplants, tofu and this Napa cabbage.I would suggest removing some of the green part with fresh leaves and use the white parts of Napa cabbage for this recipe.

Chinese Cabbage Stir Fry
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Szechuan style Chinese cabbage stir fry in hot garlic sauce.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Cabbage, stir fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 195 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 head Napa cabbage around 2 pounds , remove the parts with fresh leaves
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil for frying
  • 2 garlic cloves , minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon doubanjiang , to taste
  • 2 green onion , white and green part separated and minced
  • 1 fresh Thai red chili pepper , or Szechuan style pickled red pepper
  • pinch of salt if necessary
Sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons starch
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese black vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon cooking wine
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil , optional
  • 1 tablespoon water
Instructions
  1. Wash the Napa cabbage; remove the green leaves. Cut the white part into pieces around 1/2 inch long.
  2. Minced garlic, ginger, white part of green onions, and red pepper. In a small bowl, mix vinegar, water, sugar, starch, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.
  3. In a large pan or wok, heat up oil and fry ginger, garlic and green onion white parts until aroma. Add doubanjiang and continue frying for around 1 minute over medium fire until there is red oil coming out.
  4. Place the Napa cabbage pieces. Cook until slightly soft (around 1 to 2 minutes). Swirl the sauce and bring to a boiling. Taste to see whether pinch of salt is desired.
  5. Transfer out and top with chopped green onions. Serve hot with steamed rice.
Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 195 Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Fat 9g14%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Sodium 1181mg51%
Potassium 1119mg32%
Carbohydrates 23g8%
Fiber 5g21%
Sugar 10g11%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 1490IU30%
Vitamin C 128.5mg156%
Calcium 358mg36%
Iron 1.4mg8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

  1. This was very tasty. I liked the crunchiness of the cabbage hearts. In the past I have usually cut out those centers to get more of the leafy green leaves, but I’ll be certain to include the white centers more often. Thanks for the vegan-friendly recipe!

  4. 4 stars
    Hi, thank you for the recipe, it is very tasty! I’m having it for dinner now (yes, five years later after this posted :D)
    I have a question though, mine did not turn out with as much liquid as shown in your photos. Did you add more water/oil outside the recipe? (I used Fu Chi chili bean sauce and followed your measurement as is).

    Many thanks!

