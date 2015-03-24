Szechuan style Chinese cabbage stir fry—Fish fragrant Chinese cabbage.

Have you ever missed those yummy dishes come from grandmother with very simple ingredients and seasonings? I do, I really do. We used to make lot of seasonal vegetable stir fry with very basic seasonings at home. And here is one of the rice killers—Szechuan style Chinese cabbage stir-fry.

I have posted lots of fish fragrant sometimes translated as spicy garlic sauce by many Chinese restaurants outside China. Never mind the name and really cares about the taste. Yu Xiang taste (literally translated as Fish fragrant) is one of the most popular and famous flavors from Szechuan cuisine. It can be matched with pork, fish, chicken and also vegetables like eggplants, tofu and this Napa cabbage.I would suggest removing some of the green part with fresh leaves and use the white parts of Napa cabbage for this recipe.