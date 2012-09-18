Hi, Nice to see you. I am Elaine, the owner, cook, and photographer here. I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province. During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Growing up, I traveled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines.
The initial purpose of this blog is to introduce the dishes I cooked daily and of course, most of the dishes are Sichuan food. So I name the blog, chinasichuanfood. But it goes far beyond Sichuan cuisine as the blog continues to be popular among you, all of my dear readers.
Cooking makes me happy with a feeling of clam. I love photography too.
About the copyright
You may use the pictures, but only if you attribute them to the blog.
Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tagging #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.
Wish everyone happy cooking.
Comments
Catarina Gomes
I enjoy your website and recipes very much.
But I would like to ask if you could re-add the 'sort recipes by new' function.
I always used it to just see what was most recently added, so I could look forward to cooking it.
Searching by ingredient is also nice, but I think the search by date was a necessary function.
Take care, and continue your excelent work.
Elaine
Thank you Catarina. That's a great suggestion. I already it.
Catarina Pereira
Thank you so much.
I will do my best.
🙂
Catarina Pereira
Hi!
I really enjoy your website.
But I miss the 'sort by recent' feature that I cannot find anymore. It was very useful.
Keep up the good work!
Elaine
Hi Catarina, I have already add this to the menu. Thank you so much for your suggestion.