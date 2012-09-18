Hi, Nice to see you. I am Elaine, the owner, cook, and photographer here. I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province. During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Growing up, I traveled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines.

The initial purpose of this blog is to introduce the dishes I cooked daily and of course, most of the dishes are Sichuan food. So I name the blog, chinasichuanfood. But it goes far beyond Sichuan cuisine as the blog continues to be popular among you, all of my dear readers.

Cooking makes me happy with a feeling of clam. I love photography too.

About the copyright

You may use the pictures, but only if you attribute them to the blog.

Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tagging #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.

Wish everyone happy cooking.