About the author

I am Elaine, the owner, cook and photographer here.

About the content of this blog

I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province.During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother.  Grown up, I travelled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines.  Thus I write this blog, introducing my favorite dishes and sharing everyone with the happiness of cooking for those you love. I will focus on Sichuan cuisine and may introduce other Chinese cuisines too.  I spend a long time in exploring Sichuan cuisine, Shanxi cuisine and Cantonese cuisine including 4 years at university.

I want to use this experience to introduce the world traditional authentic Chinese food. Although I enjoy many different cuisines,Sichuan dishes are the ones I love serving my family the most – and hope you will experience the joy of cooking them for your loved ones, too. That’s the reason why I name my small blog as China Sichuan Food.

About the copyright

You may use the pictures, but only if you clearly attribute them to the blog.

Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tag #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.

Wish everyone happy cooking.

Top 10 Sichuan Dishes you should have a try!

Comments

  1. Dear Elaine,
    I wanted to thank you for your wonderful recipe page!
    I already have recreated several of your recipes at home and most of them came out quite perfect.
    I like that the list of ingredients is not too complicated and the cooking way is explained clear and step by step.
    Many years ago a travelled a lot in China (as a tour leader) and I really miss authentic Chinese food now. And my favourite are Sichuan and Yunnan food.
    So looking forward to try many more of your recipes and thank you again.
    Charlotte

    • Thanks Charlotte!
      I am big fan of Yunan food too!!! Hope that I can get a chance to look closer in the further. And thanks so much for your lovely comment, making me feel so proud of myself.

  2. Hello Elaine!

    I am writing a product development proposal about functional fried milk and I decided to use your recipe. I just want to ask for your surname for proper citation in my paper. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Thank you.

  4. Dear Elaine,

    having spent a year and a half in Shanghai spending lots of time discovering little restaurants with authentic taste your recipes help me make my dream of cooking chinese food here in Germany. I even have a sichuan pepper tree in my garden, that’s how much I love sichuan food. LOL. Can’t wait to try many of your recipes.
    Thank you so much for posting them here.
    Claudia

