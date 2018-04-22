Egg drop soup, possibly the most popular home style soup can be made with lots of various versions. If you have a pre-made chicken stock, then you can make one pot of yummy egg drop soup directly only with several other seasonings. But egg drop soup can be made with water instead of stock.

Successful tomato egg drop soup has a strong sweet and sour taste. Without the help of canned tomatoes, I fry one tomato until very thick and soft. During the strongly boiling process, the tissues are broken and spread evenly in the soup base, which provides the very basic aroma of a tomato soup. Sliced tomatoes are added for decorating and adding more texture to the soup.

However please note it is a very light soup, not for eating but in most cases served for drinking like ” beverage” in western meals. You may find it to be la little bit plain if you want to make a western style strong soup.

Cook’s Note

Choose mature tomatoes, which creates rich flavor for the soup. If you want larger egg flowers, gently stir the soup after pouring the egg liquid. For finer egg drops, quickly stir the soup.

Ingredients

2 large tomatoes, try to choose the mature ones

4 cups water

1 or 2 large eggs

2 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. water

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

½ tbsp. minced ginger

1/8 tsp. white pepper

chopped green onion and coriander for garnishing

Steps

Cut one tomato into small dices and the other one into slices. Well beaten the egg until there is a fine layer of small bubbles.

Heat up around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a deep pot and pour in the smashed tomato and fry until the oil becomes red too.

Pour in water, add ginger and bring all the content to a boiling. Then add white pepper and light soy sauce and place the remaining tomato slices.

Stir the starch water again and pour it into the broth. Simmer to boil again.

Turn up the fire and then slightly pour the whisked egg in. Stir the soup with chopsticks. Turn off the fire, add some fresh chopped scallion and coriander. serve immediately.