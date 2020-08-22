I find a new combination of soy milk and soy bean flour, a smooth and soft dessert firmed with Gelatine. This dessert can be made from Agar Agar too. I will introduce the two options here. In summer, all kinds of desserts and cold dishes are always the most popular and I love to introduce a lovely combination – soy milk with soy bean flour.

About the coagulator

Both Traditional Gelatine made form bones and Agar agar (from plants) can be used to make this soy milk pudding. But there are some difference between the two coagulator.

Texture, agar agar can creates a fragile texture but not only smooth. However dessert with Gelatin only has smooth texture both inside and outside. For a better understanding, the agar agar dessert can form a fragile cross section, not very smooth and with some climbs. Different melting temperature and firming temperature. Gelatin should be mixed in mixture around (50 to 70 degree C) while agar agar should be cooked in hot boiling water. Different firming temperature. Dessert made with gelatin must be chilled in order to firm however agar dessert can be finished in room temperature.

To make the soy bean flour

Drain the soy beans and then drain. Spread on a try and bake for 20 minutes at 155 degree C. Transfer out and cool down.

Place the soy bean in to blender, optionally add sugar, blend into powder.

To make the pudding

1. Soak 6 pieces of gelatin (30g) in cold water until softened. Bring the soy milk to a boiling and then simmer for 15 minutes. Turn off fire and then add 2 cups of milk or coconut milk (the purpose of adding this is to mix flavor and also lower the temperature of the soy milk to 60 to 70 degree C). If you use soy milk only, wait until the soy milk cool down to 60 to 70 degree C too. Add softened gelatin in and stir to mix well.

2.Strain and divide into smaller containers. Place in fridge until firmed.

3.Sifting soy bean flour on top and then serve. I highly recommend serving with extra soy bean flour. Once the top layer is used up, sifting another layer to make sure each bites of the dessert are partnered with soy bean flour. This is a super lovely combination.

How to make this vegan friendly with agar agar

Soak agar strips for water for 1 hour.

Make soy milk and transfer to a simmering pot. Add agar in, simmer for 15 minutes until the agar is dissolved. Add sugar and milk in. Combine well.

Strain and divide into containers. Set aside either in room temperature or fridge.