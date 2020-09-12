This is Sichuan dumplings in red chili oil and a magic Sichuan sweetened soy sauce.

In the previous month, I made a large bowl of Sichuan sweetened soy sauce mainly for Sichuan style pork slices with garlic sauce (蒜泥白肉). This is another typical way of using that aromatic soy sauce, in a very popular Sichuan style dumpling — Zhong dumplings (钟水饺).

The Real Zhong dumplings can only serve with small portions (recommend 4-8 one) each portion because there is on vegetable contained in the filling. So it might be a little bit oily if eat too much one time. And the shaping way of Zhong dumplings is very simple – a fold moon shape. The reason is to keep the largest dumpling surface to attach the sauce with just a small portion of filling.

Cook’s Note

Don’t eat too much each time. Recommend 4-8 ones for each person. Wrap smaller portion of filling. You can use regular pork filling by adding vegetables or aromatics . But this is the real Sichuan style. Serve with raw salad or light soups (for example mung bean soup) to balance the flavors. Blending the pork with pause and a very short time can help to keep some particle texture in the filling which will further contribute to fluffy filling.

Instructions

To make the filling

In a small bowl, mix ginger, scallion and Sichuan peppercorn. Then pour in 1/2 cup of hot boiling water, set aside until cooled. We will use this aromatic water in the filling.

In a blender, blend 400g pork butt, you can choose other parts but recommend adding 20% fat, but not too much! Add salt, pepper and Sichuan sweetened soy sauce. Roughly blend for 8 seconds. This process is aiming to make sure the meat is well mixed with the seasonings.

Strain the water and then add 1 egg. Blend for another 15 seconds with pause. This is to make sure that the liquid is well combined with the pork.

Stir the pork in one direction for minutes, then add sesame oil and cornstarch. Continue stirring until the filling becomes sticky (so the filling can be fluffy).

Wrap and cook the dumplings

If you use store bought wrapper, wet the edges.Place 1/2 tablespoon of pork filling in center and seal the two edges together.

Add a small pinch of salt in boiling water, place the dumplings in. Heat until the water starts to boil again, add water. Then repeat the process once.

Serving

Add all of the seasoning in serving bowl. Transfer dumpling out. Sprinkle some extra garlic and chopped scallion. Mixing well before eating.