Developed from Cantonese classic Egg Foo Young with leftover char siu, this shrimp egg foo young (鲜虾芙蓉蛋)is a basic, quick and comprehensive dish.
Egg foo young is also known as Chinese omelet. But it is not 100% right because more actually, it is Cantonese omelet. Comes to egg omelet, people in other provinces love to add less ingredients, usually single ingredient like green onion omelet or fresh pepper omelet (青椒煎蛋). While the later type is not served with a gravy.
In terms of the name, in other provinces except Guangdong and Hong Kong, Foo Young egg (not egg Foo Young) is meaning basic Chinese steamed egg (蒸芙蓉蛋). We call it ingredient name +煎蛋. The ideas of mixing protein and vegetable in beaten egg is a really a great idea. And in my homemade versions, I use less oil to pan-frying the omelet. If you want a restaurant style, you can deep-fry them.
Ingredients for 3 portions
- 6 large eggs, room temperature recommended
- 2 fresh shiitake mushrooms
- 1 small bunch of bean sprouts (around 100g, root removed)
- 1 cup shrimp, shelled and deveined+ a pinch of salt and pepper for marinating
- 2 green onions
- 1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder or white pepper powder
- Oil for pan-frying or deep-frying
Ingredients for gravy
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons corn starch
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions
1.Cut the shrimp into finger size pieces and then marinate with a small pinch of salt and pepper.
2.Slice the mushrooms firstly and then shred into thin shreds. Cut bean sprouts into 6-8cm sections and green onion into 4 cm long sections.
3.Beaten all the eggs and add mushroom, bean sprouts, green onion, five spice powder, salt and shrimp together.
4. In a small bowl, mix all the gravy ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes over slow fire.
5. Heat around 3 tablespoons of oil on a smaller frying pan (the one I am using is 18cm in diameter) and then pour in 1/3 of the mixture and fry for 4-5 minutes over medium slow fire. Turn over and fry the other side for 2-3 minutes and then transfer out. Repeat to finish the remaining 2 portions.
6. Serve with the gravy and drizzle before enjoying.
Comments
nicole says
Lovely! How would you adjust the recipe for a 12″ fry pan?
Elaine says
Hi Nicole,
If you plan to use a large pan like 12″， I still recommend frying them with small batches just like what I did in this post. Because it is quite hard to keep an even heat over such a big pan.
Lee Thayer says
Hi Nicole, if using a larger pan, make sure the oil is hot, and slowly pour in the 1/3 mixture, this will keep it from spreading too much. Hope this helps.
Geno says
I made these tonight! Love this recipe, although I spiced up the gravey a bit with onion powder and six pepper seasoning blend. I will be making this again. Better than take out!
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback, Geno. Happy cooking!
Lee Thayer says
Linda says
HI Elaine Can you tell me how to make yellow sauce typically used with War Sui Gui a pressed chicken dish. Thanks
Elaine says
Hi Linda,
I would love to help but honestly I am not familiar with the dish War Sui Gui. So I am quite sorry that I cannot provide useful information.
Lee Thayer says
Hi Linda, I found this, Step 4 for the sauce, hope it helps.
https://www.thespruce.com/war-su-gai-almond-boneless-chicken-694863
Terry says
Hi Elaine,
Not looking to correct your English, but I’m sure that you meant “shelled” shrimp. Unshelled would mean leaving the shell on.
Love all your recipes. Authentic and geared for the home cook.
Elaine says
Thanks Terry. I have already corrected this.
NetYoda says
The Foo young egg was lovely but my wife wasn’t convinced about the gravy. Neither of us had had it with a gravy before and didn’t think it went well with the egg.
Thanks for posting, I will certainly cook it again.
Elisapeta Malielegaoi says
Mice and easy tastu recipe thank you