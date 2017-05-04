Developed from Cantonese classic Egg Foo Young with leftover char siu, this shrimp egg foo young (鲜虾芙蓉蛋)is a basic, quick and comprehensive dish.

Egg foo young is also known as Chinese omelet. But it is not 100% right because more actually, it is Cantonese omelet. Comes to egg omelet, people in other provinces love to add less ingredients, usually single ingredient like green onion omelet or fresh pepper omelet (青椒煎蛋). While the later type is not served with a gravy.

In terms of the name, in other provinces except Guangdong and Hong Kong, Foo Young egg (not egg Foo Young) is meaning basic Chinese steamed egg (蒸芙蓉蛋). We call it ingredient name +煎蛋. The ideas of mixing protein and vegetable in beaten egg is a really a great idea. And in my homemade versions, I use less oil to pan-frying the omelet. If you want a restaurant style, you can deep-fry them.

Ingredients for 3 portions

6 large eggs, room temperature recommended

2 fresh shiitake mushrooms

1 small bunch of bean sprouts (around 100g, root removed)

1 cup shrimp, shelled and deveined+ a pinch of salt and pepper for marinating

2 green onions

1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder or white pepper powder

Oil for pan-frying or deep-frying

Ingredients for gravy

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons light soy sauce

2 teaspoons corn starch

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

1.Cut the shrimp into finger size pieces and then marinate with a small pinch of salt and pepper.

2.Slice the mushrooms firstly and then shred into thin shreds. Cut bean sprouts into 6-8cm sections and green onion into 4 cm long sections.

3.Beaten all the eggs and add mushroom, bean sprouts, green onion, five spice powder, salt and shrimp together.

4. In a small bowl, mix all the gravy ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes over slow fire.

5. Heat around 3 tablespoons of oil on a smaller frying pan (the one I am using is 18cm in diameter) and then pour in 1/3 of the mixture and fry for 4-5 minutes over medium slow fire. Turn over and fry the other side for 2-3 minutes and then transfer out. Repeat to finish the remaining 2 portions.

6. Serve with the gravy and drizzle before enjoying.