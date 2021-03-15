Aromatic Shiitake mushroom sauce with multiple usages. I love to introduce this shiitake mushroom sauce which won the popularity among all of my friends and families. Months ago, I got inquires about the mushroom sauce for hot pot dipping sauce. Some of the readers know this sauce in Haidilao, a famous hot pot restaurant. It has been one of the most popular sauce in most of the hot pot restaurants in my city. In addition to hot pot dipping sauce, you can also apply this sauce on bread, use as top for noodles and use in grilled tofu and vegetables. It is just too good to believe especially after several days of combination.

Cook’s Note

Larger batches can be made since this sauce can be kept for around 2 weeks as long as the water content is cooked off. Don’t cut all of the roots off. They helps to keep chewier texture. If you need to keep the sauce for a longer time, add more oil and make sure that the oil can cover the surface. Isolating from air can help preventing bacteria.

Instructions

Cut the very end of the shiitake mushroom off but keep the base.

Drain well after clean. Break the mushrooms into large pieces and place in a blender. Blend with pause 8 to 10 seconds. If it is a large amount, finish this step in several batches.

Blend garlic, ginger, shallot and scallion together.

Heat around 1 cup of oil in wok and then fry doubanjiang with slow fire until the oil turns red. Keep stirring in the process to avoid sticky bottom. Then place garlic, ginger, shallot and scallion, fry over slow fire until aromatic.

Place mushroom in and be patience during this process. Continue frying 10 to 15 minutes until the mushrooms shrinks and color darkened. If you feel the content is too dry, drizzle some oil over the edges of wok to avoid burning whenever needed. Stir-frying until the oil becomes clear again, which indicates so water included any more.

Add cumin powder, chili powder, sugar, light soy sauce. Continue heating 3-5 minutes. Then add toasted sesame seeds and toasted peanuts (other toasted nuts works fine too).

Cool down and then keep in air-tight container. Let it set for 1 or 2 days before eating. So the flavors can combine well.

This sauce can be used as topping of congee, soy sauce noodles and steamed rice. It can also be used as one part of the hot pot dipping sauce.