Szechuan style red oil wonton with unique Sichuan style red oil, black vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil.

If you ever visited any small street food restaurants, you will find red oil wonton and red oil dumplings are provided. The wonton soup in Sichuan cuisine is quite different from Shanghai version or Cantonese version (Chinese shrimp wonton soup). This wonton is extremely featured by its soup broth or more actually red oil dressing. We are calling this special food as red oil Chao Shou 抄手.

In order to get bright red oil, I would suggest making the chili oil the day before you decide to make this red oil wonton. The red oil should be slightly brown due to the high temperature of the oil. And after several hours cooling down and settling, the oil will absorb the red color of the chili powder.

By the way, if you want to explore more ways of wrapping wontons, check how to wrap wontons, in which I shared my commonly used 6 ways.

I am making a two servings this time and if you plan to make larger servings, cook wonton by batches.