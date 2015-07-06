Szechuan style red oil wonton with unique Sichuan style red oil, black vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil.
If you ever visited any small street food restaurants, you will find red oil wonton and red oil dumplings are provided. The wonton soup in Sichuan cuisine is quite different from Shanghai version or Cantonese version (Chinese shrimp wonton soup). This wonton is extremely featured by its soup broth or more actually red oil dressing. We are calling this special food as red oil Chao Shou 抄手.
In order to get bright red oil, I would suggest making the chili oil the day before you decide to make this red oil wonton. The red oil should be slightly brown due to the high temperature of the oil. And after several hours cooling down and settling, the oil will absorb the red color of the chili powder.
By the way, if you want to explore more ways of wrapping wontons, check how to wrap wontons, in which I shared my commonly used 6 ways.
I am making a two servings this time and if you plan to make larger servings, cook wonton by batches.
- 30 wonton wrappers
- 1 cup minced pork
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced green onion
- 1 small size egg
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 3-6 tablespoons Szechuan style chili oil , depends how spicy you want
- 2 tablespoons black vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoon cooking wine
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 2 garlic cloves , smashed
- 1/2 tablespoon minced green onion
- Minced coriander
- 1 cup water from cooking wonton
-
You'd better to prepare the chili oil in the previous day according to this instruction.
-
In a large bowl, mix minced pork with ginger, oyster sauce, egg, spring onion and salt. Keep stirring the mixture in one direction until well combined and sticky.
-
Refrigerate for around 15 minutes for a better flavor.
-
Assemble wonton one by one.
-
In a bowl, mix all the seasonings together.
-
Cook wonton in boiling water for 3 to 4 minutes until the wrappers become transparent completely. You can add some green vegetable like lettuce, bok choy leaves in last minute. Transfer out to serving bowl and then scoop some water to cover most of the wontons (not too much as it may dilute the red oil dressing).
-
Pour the red oil dressing on top; garnish extra minced spring onion and coriander. Mix well before enjoying.
Comments
David says
Hi, ok off to an interesting start…I prepared the oil as directed, please review and clarify as you have the Shichuan peppercorn as one measurement but used twice, once in the hot oil preperation and then in the dry mix? What specific type of chili powder? My oil is not very red and honestly tastes more or less of the five spice powder so not sure why the hot oil infusion that did not impart much if any tadte. Still looking forward to the completed dish. Thank you
Elaine says
Hi David,
I have updated a detailed recipe about how to make the chili oil in another post. You can go this link https://chinasichuanfood.com/chinese-chili-oil/ and check the details.
David says
Ahhh, ok, you are using red pepper flakes not a chili powder. Will have to try again, no worries, what I made came out tasty.
Catt says
Can you freeze them and cook them at a later date?
Elaine says
Wonton can freeze well.
Rixj says
Oh my. these are heavenly. Thank you for the recipe, especially the wrappers. I some last night and set the rest of the dough in the fridge for today. It made a stiffer wrapper much like the kind I am used to.
The red oil sauce is fantastic. I would never have thought of mixing my chili oil with black vinager and the rest (minus the shaoxing wine. I do not consume alcohol). What a perfect light meal!
Elaine says
Red oil wonton can be wonderful with homemade paper thin wrappers! This is a very typical Sichuan style of mixing seasonings. So glad that you love it!!
Janko says
I made these and they were awesome! Making again tonight.
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback, Janko. Enjoy your cooking.
Jessica says
This was a terrific Recipe. I know a lot of people love the fried wontons. I think they’re pretty good too, and I’ve been making the fried variety since I was a little girl. But the simply boiled variety is my favorite way to have wontons. Delicious and spicy. Have you ever put out recipe for Szechwan style stir fried wontons? I’d love to see a recipe for those too!
Jessica says
This has got to be one of my favorite Szechwan dishes of all time. Great red oil too. Dumplings always taste special tasting when done right.
Kraig says
Hi Elaine-
I am getting ready to make this and i bought cinnamon bark from amazon, but the sticks are quite large. Can you please tell me how much to use by weight in grams?
Thank you!
Kraig
Kraig says
Sorry, I posted this in the wrong recipe. I have asked this under the oil recipe instead. Thanks!
Elaine says
Kraig,
Usually we use a 1cm *2cm piece.
Mark G. says
This was outstandingly good! From the chili oil recipe to the wonton folding instructions, the dish was well explained and absolutely delicious – and easier than I thought it would be! Thank you so much for the recipe.
Elaine says
Thanks Mark for your lovely feedback.