China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Red Oil Wonton

36 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Szechuan style red oil wonton with unique Sichuan style red oil, black vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil.
If you ever visited any small street food restaurants, you will find red oil wonton and red oil dumplings are provided. The wonton soup in Sichuan cuisine is quite different from Shanghai version or Cantonese version (Chinese shrimp wonton soup). This wonton is extremely featured by its soup broth or more actually red oil dressing. We are calling this special food as red oil Chao Shou 抄手.

red oil wonton

In order to get bright red oil, I would suggest making the chili oil the day before you decide to make this red oil wonton. The red oil should be slightly brown due to the high temperature of the oil. And after several hours cooling down and settling, the oil will absorb the red color of the chili powder.

By the way, if you want to explore more ways of wrapping wontons, check how to wrap wontons, in which I shared my commonly used 6 ways.

red oil wonton

red oil wonton I am making a two servings this time and if you plan to make larger servings, cook wonton by batches.

5 from 3 votes
red oil wonton
Print
Red Oil Wonton
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
35 mins
 
Szechuan style hot and spicy red oil wonton
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: red oil, wonton
Servings: 2
Calories: 1057 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 30 wonton wrappers
  • 1 cup minced pork
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced green onion
  • 1 small size egg
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
Red oil dressing
  • 3-6 tablespoons Szechuan style chili oil , depends how spicy you want
  • 2 tablespoons black vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoon cooking wine
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves , smashed
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced green onion
  • Minced coriander
  • 1 cup water from cooking wonton
Instructions
  1. You'd better to prepare the chili oil in the previous day according to this instruction.
Making red oil wonton
  1. In a large bowl, mix minced pork with ginger, oyster sauce, egg, spring onion and salt. Keep stirring the mixture in one direction until well combined and sticky.
  2. Refrigerate for around 15 minutes for a better flavor.
  3. Assemble wonton one by one.
  4. In a bowl, mix all the seasonings together.
  5. Cook wonton in boiling water for 3 to 4 minutes until the wrappers become transparent completely. You can add some green vegetable like lettuce, bok choy leaves in last minute. Transfer out to serving bowl and then scoop some water to cover most of the wontons (not too much as it may dilute the red oil dressing).
  6. Pour the red oil dressing on top; garnish extra minced spring onion and coriander. Mix well before enjoying.
Nutrition Facts
Red Oil Wonton
Amount Per Serving
Calories 1057 Calories from Fat 504
% Daily Value*
Fat 56g86%
Saturated Fat 13g81%
Cholesterol 187mg62%
Sodium 3655mg159%
Potassium 545mg16%
Carbohydrates 92g31%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 38g76%
Vitamin A 505IU10%
Vitamin C 4.3mg5%
Calcium 109mg11%
Iron 6.8mg38%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

red oil wonton

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Hi, ok off to an interesting start…I prepared the oil as directed, please review and clarify as you have the Shichuan peppercorn as one measurement but used twice, once in the hot oil preperation and then in the dry mix? What specific type of chili powder? My oil is not very red and honestly tastes more or less of the five spice powder so not sure why the hot oil infusion that did not impart much if any tadte. Still looking forward to the completed dish. Thank you

    Reply

  2. Oh my. these are heavenly. Thank you for the recipe, especially the wrappers. I some last night and set the rest of the dough in the fridge for today. It made a stiffer wrapper much like the kind I am used to.

    The red oil sauce is fantastic. I would never have thought of mixing my chili oil with black vinager and the rest (minus the shaoxing wine. I do not consume alcohol). What a perfect light meal!

    Reply

    • Red oil wonton can be wonderful with homemade paper thin wrappers! This is a very typical Sichuan style of mixing seasonings. So glad that you love it!!

      Reply

  4. 5 stars
    This was a terrific Recipe. I know a lot of people love the fried wontons. I think they’re pretty good too, and I’ve been making the fried variety since I was a little girl. But the simply boiled variety is my favorite way to have wontons. Delicious and spicy. Have you ever put out recipe for Szechwan style stir fried wontons? I’d love to see a recipe for those too!

    Reply

  5. 5 stars
    This has got to be one of my favorite Szechwan dishes of all time. Great red oil too. Dumplings always taste special tasting when done right.

    Reply

  6. Hi Elaine-
    I am getting ready to make this and i bought cinnamon bark from amazon, but the sticks are quite large. Can you please tell me how much to use by weight in grams?

    Thank you!

    Kraig

    Reply

  7. 5 stars
    This was outstandingly good! From the chili oil recipe to the wonton folding instructions, the dish was well explained and absolutely delicious – and easier than I thought it would be! Thank you so much for the recipe.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。