Mung bean (Chinese Green Bean) soup is a traditional soup dessert in China, but we have different options for cold and hot days. In summer, you can find the packaged ones in almost every freezer of the street store or freshly stewed ones in hot pot restaurants. Mung bean is believed to be beneficial to human body as it can help to reduce the hotness because of the cold attribute.

Mung beans, known as green beans due to the green skins, are commonly used in lots of Chinese soups and desserts. Sometimes, they can be used as a side ingredient in a congee or porridge or they can be the primary ingredients like mung bean cake and this mung bean soup.

In winter, we cook pumpkin with mung beans. If the pumpkin is sweet enough, it can work as the perfect natural sweetness. To cook this, there is no oil added. It is a very good match for the hot oily dishes in winter days.

How to make a yummy mung bean soup

Rinse the beans several times and then soak with clean water for around 1 to 2 hours. Drain and set aside. You can skip this soaking process if you are using high pressure cooker for this recipe.

In a high pressure cooker, add sugar, mung beans and pumpkin for winter version and water and cook with bean or soup pressure. Let the pot stay in the cooker for 20 minutes and transfer out. Add pinch of salt and wait the soup to cool down naturally.

Cook’s Note

If you are using a regular stewing pot, place 3000ml water, mung bean and sugar and turn the fire to high fire. Bring to a boil and turn off the fire. Rest for around 20 minutes and then turn the fire to medium high and then cook for another 20 to 30 minutes until the mung beans are almost blossomed. Add a tiny pinch of salt and wait the soup to cool down naturally.