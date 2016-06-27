China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Mung Bean (Chinese Green Bean) Soup

8 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Mung bean (Chinese Green Bean) soup is a traditional soup dessert in China, but we have different options for cold and hot days. In summer, you can find the packaged ones in almost every freezer of the street store or freshly stewed ones in hot pot restaurants. Mung bean is believed to be beneficial to human body as it can help to reduce the hotness because of the cold attribute.mung bean soup- a traditional Chinese summer soup dessert

Mung beans, known as green beans due to the green skins, are commonly used in lots of Chinese soups and desserts. Sometimes, they can be used as a side ingredient in a congee or porridge or they can be the primary ingredients like mung bean cake and this mung bean soup.

In winter, we cook pumpkin with mung beans. If the pumpkin is sweet enough, it can work as the perfect natural sweetness. To cook this, there is no oil added. It is a very good match for the hot oily dishes in winter days. Chinese green bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

mung bean soup- a traditional Chinese summer soup dessert

How to make a yummy mung bean soup

Rinse the beans several times and then soak with clean water for around 1 to 2 hours.  Drain and set aside. You can skip this soaking process if you are using high pressure cooker for this recipe.

mung bean soup- a traditional Chinese summer soup dessert

In a high pressure cooker, add sugar, mung beans and pumpkin for winter version and water and cook with bean or soup pressure. Let the pot stay in the cooker  for 20 minutes and transfer out. Add pinch of salt and wait the soup to cool down naturally.

mung bean soup- a traditional Chinese summer soup dessert

Cook’s Note

If you are using a regular stewing pot, place 3000ml water, mung bean and sugar and turn the fire to high fire. Bring to a boil and turn off the fire. Rest for around 20 minutes and then turn  the fire to medium high and then cook for another 20 to 30 minutes until the mung beans are almost blossomed.  Add a tiny pinch of salt and wait the soup to cool down naturally.

Chinese green bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Chinese green bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

 

5 from 2 votes
Print
Mung Bean Soup
Prep Time
1 hr
Cook Time
40 mins
Total Time
1 hr 40 mins
 
a traditional Chinese summer dessert soup--mung bean soup
Course: Breakfast, Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Mung Bean, soup
Servings: 4
Calories: 227 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Pure summer cold version
  • 1 cup mung beans
  • 1/4 cup rock sugar
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 3 L water
Hot winter version
  • 1 cup mung beans (Chinese green beans)
  • 2 tbsp. rock sugar
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 2.5 L water
  • 200 g pumpkin, peeled
Instructions
  1. Rinse the beans several times and then soak with clean water for around 1 to 2 hours. Drain the set aside.

  2. In a high pressure cooker, add sugar, mung beans, pumpkin for winter version and water and cook with a rice or soup pressure. Then set aside for 20 minutes. Transfer out and add a tiny pinch of salt. Wait until cool down naturally.

  3. If you are using a regular stewing pot, place 3000ml water, mung bean and sugar and turn the fire to high fire. Bring to a boil and turn off the fire. Rest for around 20 minutes and then turn the fire to medium high and then cook for another 20 to 30 minutes until the mung beans are almost blossomed. Add a tiny pinch of salt and wait to cool down naturally.
  4. You can serve directly or fridge for 4 hours for a cold summer version.
Nutrition Facts
Mung Bean Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 227
% Daily Value*
Sodium 32mg1%
Potassium 644mg18%
Carbohydrates 44g15%
Fiber 8g33%
Sugar 15g17%
Protein 12g24%
Vitamin A 60IU1%
Vitamin C 2.5mg3%
Calcium 83mg8%
Iron 3.5mg19%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Chinese green bean soup|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. This soup really isn’t a beauty. Guess you had to put a lot of effort in these photos 🙂 But I’m convinced of it’s inner qualities as I believe in the wisdom of traditional Chinese medicin. I will give it a try.

    Reply

    • Hi Susanne,
      That’s an interesting point of view because most of the Chinese will think the soup lovely and beautiful. But after pointing out that, I find you are right. Haha.

      Reply

  2. Is there a mung bean and red bean breakfast soup in your cupboard (collection of recipes?) My friend here is from China and she served a breakfast bean soup which was made in a pressure cooker, served first thing in the morning. It was delicious, so I am looking for a recipe that I may follow, to prepare this type of soup again in southern New Mexico. She served the soup with a hard boiled egg, pork dumpling and two tangerines plus Chinese tea. All in all, it was calming, delicious, and a happy breakfast prepared with love.

    thank you.

    Reply

  3. 5 stars
    Sichuan is the worlds famous Chinese Cuisine.I am proud of ancient Chefs who invented this cuisine.My good wishes.

    Reply

    • If you get buttons on the panel of your pressure, check soup section. If you don’t have those buttons, cook the beans around 10 minutes.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。