Iced grass jelly has been one of my favorite summer desserts as it helps to keep the body cool during hot days.
Grass jelly (仙草烧) is a sweet dessert, popular in Hong Kong, Southern China and Taiwan area. Traditionally, we boil leaves and stalks from a plant named Mesona Chinensis with a small amount of starch or rice flour to make grass jelly. After cooling down, the liquid will firm into a jelly like texture. However, this method cannot be popular in our daily life as it is quite time-consuming. In order to simplify the process, there are popular canned grass jelly (outside China) and powdered grass jelly (in and outside China).
To make grass jelly from grass jelly powder (the ratio of powder and water need to be adjusted according to the package), you will need to mix sugar and cornstarch as well.
If you use grass jelly powder like this one: use 2 packages (6g)+3 to 4 tablespoon sugar (optional)+10g to 20g cornstarch(the more starch you add, the firmer your jelly will be). Firstly mix all the ingredients together and add around 200ml water to dissolve.
Heat the left 800ml water to a boil and stir the mixture in slowly. Continue heating for 1-2 minutes until there are lots of large bubbles on surface.
Transfer the mixture out.
Cool down several hours in fridge. And move out.
Cut into small cubes.
Add fresh fruits(mango cubes) and sweetened red beans. Drizzle some cream or condensed milk.
To make a classic grass jelly drink with a cold soaking method (perfect for summer): heat around 100ml water in a sauce pan and then throw in 2 bags of black tea and 3 tablespoons of sugar, simmer for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the fire and then add around 300ml to 350ml milk. Cover the pot to cool down and set in refrigerator for several hours.
Lay the grass jelly cubes in the bottle of the container.
Add chilled milk tea in.
- 2 package grass jelly powder
- 10-20 g cornstarch
- 3-4 tbsp. sugar
- 1000 ml water
- 2 black tea bags
- 100 ml water
- 2-3 tbsp. sugar
- 300-350 ml milk
Bon appetite in summer. This has been my favorite dessert in 38 degree C days. I hope you will love it. Just comment, rate or tag me #chinasichuanfood on Instagram of if you tried it. Thanks for reading.
Comments
Yusof says
Hello Elsine,
I have tried to make the black gtsss jelly but the final product is not chewy
Ingredients:
black grass jelly dried leaves
lye water
starch
please help to varify the mistake
Thanks
Elaine says
Send me a picture via facebook or instagram if you have a picture. I will help to check. If you use dried leaves, the most possible reason is too much water contained.