Ginger Milk Pudding

Ginger milk pudding or ginger milk curd is a very popular Chinese dessert made by ginger juice, milk and sugar. It is a magic dessert you will love after the first trying.

To make this pudding, we do not need any other curd agent like gelatin or agar-agar.  With the help of the natural coagulant- ginger protease, milk can form into smooth curd quickly after combination. The pudding has a very smooth texture with a slight touch of ginger juice.

Cooks’ Note

After several failed attempts, I finally get the points and make the perfect ginger milk curd and serve them as a after meal dessert.  It is the simplest and quick dessert in my mind now.

  1. Get juice from older ginger:  older gingers are rich in ginger protease, which plays the most important role for the curding process.  And make sure your ginger juice is freshly squeezed. 
  2. Use whole milk with at least 3.5% fat: or adding some baking milk powder can help to improve the fat content.
  3. Right pouring temperature:  the best mixing temperature is around 70 degree. But lower temperature creates better texture. So I use 65 degree C (150 degree F).
  4. For a better mixing, shake the ginger juice before pouring milk. 

Ingredients:

  • 400ml whole milk
  • 1 tbsp. fresh ginger juice
  • 2 tbsp. sugar to taste
  • 1 tbsp. milk baking powder (optional)

Instructions:

Use a small spoon and peel the ginger skin off and then grate with the finest grater (or finely minced). Transfer to a very fine-mesh strainer and then press with spoon to squeeze the juice out. Place 2 teaspoons of fresh ginger juice in each two serving bowls.

Heat milk over the slowest fire and dissolve sugar and milk powder if you are using. Continue heating until around 90 degree C or just boiling. Move away from heat and wait for 1-2 minutes until the temperature drops around 65 to 70 degree C.

Slightly shake the serving bowls and then pour the milk quickly to the serving bowls.  Recommend pouring from higher places so ginger juice can well mixed with milk.

Then cover and set aside for 5 minutes. They can be serve directly as a hot dessert or a cold dessert after chilled or cooled down.

If you love to make pudding for summer days, check Chinese mango pudding and coconut milk pudding too.

Happy cooking, if you make yummy dishes with Elaine’s recipe. You can tag #chinasichuanfood and send me a photo on Instagram. I love your brilliant works.

Comments

  1. I think some the pudding that are not setting up properly are confusing your temperature measurement. The recipe is written in Celsius, so convert the temo to Fahrenheit (it is converted in the step by step but not in the written recipe). Pour and combine at 150F.

    Reply


  2. I can attest that the temperature of the milk made a huge difference. I made two bowls with the same pot of milk, one turned out liquid and the other one set. Difference was that after I poured the first bowl, I let it rest in the stove while I continued grating more ginger for the second bowl.
    If you don’t have a thermometer like me, the milk beginning to curdle in the pot is a good indicator that it is the right the right temperature.
    I tried grating and pressing the ginger juice but there were barely any. I resorted to pouring the milk over the finely minced ginger over the sift. Worked quite well! Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  3. Have you ever tried with half-and-half? Would it turn out in better quality because of the high-fat content?

    Reply

