I bet most of you love crispy, golden egg rolls. Here, we will make super-great egg roll wrappers so you can make egg rolls at home. I use a super shortcut version developed from the classic spring roll wrappers.

Difference between egg roll and spring roll



You may wonder about the difference between egg rolls and spring rolls because sometimes they refer to the same thing, such as deep-fried rolls for the Spring Festival. The main difference is that all egg rolls are deep-fried, while spring rolls are not.

Why this version

If you have tried our spring roll wrapper, you will love it. It is super easy to make and can achieve a perfect texture when used as such. Then why this version? The main difference is that I add an egg to the batter.

I also find that adding egg liquid is extremely helpful if you want super crispy egg roll shells. In addition, the wrapper can be more elastic when unused. You can see the picture above and see those small bubbles on the surface. That’s the magic of adding egg in the batter.

Step by Step Instructions

Mix salt, egg liquid, and all-purpose flour, then pour water. Keep stirring until well combined.

Next, this is the most important step- Strain the batter to remove any lumps.

Now, we will brush the wrapper out: Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over the slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until it is white and firm. You can see from the last picture, there will be large bubbles on the skin when well cooked.

Turn over the skin to heat the other side for 3-5 minutes. Transfer out to cool down.

Clean the pan with a wet cloth and repeat the process until all the batter is finished.

Now, let’s wrap the egg roll: place one wrapper in front of you, making one side (or corner if you use a square) facing toward you. Add the fillings around 3cm from the corner facing toward you (not too much, depending on the wrapper size). Roll it up and then fold up the two sides. Wet it with water or flour glue on the two sides and the opposite side. Continue to roll it up to finish as a cube. It is hard to describe the process precisely, so please watch the video for the details.

Deep-frying

when you finish wrapping all the spring roll, heat oil around 180 degrees C and fry it until golden brown. Place on kitchen paper or oil paper to remove extra oil. Serve hot.