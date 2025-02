0 shares





Crunchy shredded cabbages with fluffy and aromatic scrambled egg in aromatics, soy sauce, salt, and sugar dressing. This egg and cabbage stir fry is always our best choice for the winter table when fresh cabbage is in the season.

Compared with meat stir-frying dishes that require marinating, the best part of this dish is it can be super easy to make. Even beginners can create great flavors because the two ingredients match so well.

For this recipe, I fry the egg and cabbage separately, while another way popular in some Chinese restaurants is to coat the egg over the cabbage and fry together. With the former stir-frying method, you can taste the tastes from the egg and cabbage. In the second way, the sweetness and crunchiness of the cabbage dominate over the egg.

Ingredients in cabbage and egg stir fry

We only need a short ingredient list for this cabbage and egg stir fry.

Cabbage: Try to pick those with heavy heads and vibrant green colors. I shred them for stir-frying, but you can use hand-torn or cut them into pieces.

Egg: Fresh and high-quality eggs improve the taste of this dish significantly.

Garlic: minced garlic; add a garlicky aroma with the chopped ginger.

Ginger: Ginger helps to remove any unpleasant odd taste and leave any the good side.

Soy sauce: this adds salt and a savory soy flavor. Don't skimp out on the soy sauce. It helps to combine everything.

Salt: provides a basic salty flavor.

provides a basic salty flavor. Thai peppers: optionally add a touch of hotness, which is 100% personalized.

Drain the cabbage after washing.

The key step for a great-tasting cabbage and egg stir fry is to drain the cabbage after washing. My favorite way is to wash the cabbage leaves one by one and then drain them thoroughly before cutting or hand shredding.

In the previous cabbage and pork stir fry recipe, I introduced a lovely tool, the salad drainer. This dish’s key step is to ensure no water is attached. Water spoils the flavors.

Steps

Whisk the egg with a pinch of salt and pepper, and then make an egg scramble. Transfer out.

Then, add some oil to fry the garlic and ginger until they are aromatic. Place cabbages in and fry until soft.

Return scrambled egg; add salt and pepper, light soy sauce, and Thai pepper if using. Mix everything well. That’s it.

What to serve with

For vegetarians, this can be an ideal main dish. It is the perfect side dish for big ricer killer dishes but lacks vegetables like red braised pork belly and crispy pan-fried pork belly.

For staple food, steamed rice is the ideal matcher, but noodles or even steamed buns can be significant.

If you ever heard of Chinese hamburgers, we have a vegetarian version mainly featuring eggs and other shredded vegetables. Cut the mo or buns into half and place the stir fry inside. Wow, don’t forget the way of serving with pancakes, sharing the same way of moo shu dishes.