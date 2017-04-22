Da Pan Ji – Xinjiang style braised chicken with noodles.
I met Da Pan Ji (braised chicken in large flat plate) in a restaurant near my university in Xi’an. It is a very home style braised chicken mainly with potatoes. You can order a large plate of hand pulled wide noodles to serve along with it. It is originated from Xinjiang but lots of restaurants have added it to their daily cooking menu. In restaurants, this dish usually is served with a large flat plate. You can directly purchase a bag of wide noodles or make hand pulled noodles by yourself according to Biang Biang Noodles.
Da Pan Ji-Big Plate Chicken with Noodles
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Total Time
50 mins
Xinjiang style big plate chicken
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken, noodles
Servings: 4
Calories: 985 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 chicken , around 1.5 kg
- 3 tbsp. oil
- 3 star anises
- 1/2 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- 4 cloves garlic , sliced
- 1 thumb ginger , sliced
- 2 green onion , white part only, cut into 1 inch sections
- 6-10 dried red pepper
- water as needed
- 1 tbsp. Doubanjiang
- 1 tbsp. Shaoxing wine
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 2 middle size potatoes , peeled and cut into 3-4cm chunks
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 green pepper
- 1/2 red onion , cut into small pieces
Instructions
-
Cut chicken into small chunks (you can use 4 chicken thighs as a substitute to a whole chicken). Place in a large pot, add 1 green onion and 2 slices of ginger and then bring to a boiling. Cook for 1 minute, pick the chicken out and clean with warm water. Set aside and drain.
-
Heat up 3 tablespoons of oil in wok, add garlic, ginger, white part of green onion, dried chili pepper, star anise and Sichuan peppercorn, fry over slow fire until aroma. Add doubanjiang and continue frying for 1 minute until the oil turns red.
-
Place chicken chunks in, turn up the fire and fry until slightly browned. Add Shaoxing wine and light soy sauce. Mix well.
-
Pour in enough water until 1cm higher than than chicken. Bring to a boiling, and cover with a lid. Simmer over slow fire. Add potato chunks after 10 minutes and then continue cooking for another 15 minutes.
-
Turn up the fire and start to evaporate extra water. When the liquid lever is around reduced to 1/3, add red pepper, green pepper and red onion. Give everything a big stir fry to mix well.
-
Meanwhile, cook wide noodles in another pot according to the instruction and lay the noodles in the bottle of your serving plate.
-
Transfer the braised chicken to top the noodles and serve directly.
Nutrition Facts
Da Pan Ji-Big Plate Chicken with Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 985 Calories from Fat 612
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 68g 105%
Saturated Fat 17g 85%
Cholesterol 281mg 94%
Sodium 558mg 23%
Potassium 1079mg 31%
Total Carbohydrates 13g 4%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Sugars 1g
Protein 73g 146%
Vitamin A 44.1%
Vitamin C 30.3%
Calcium 10.1%
Iron 39%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments
Hans D. Susser says
Chinese chicken with Italian Mafaldiene – perfect combination 🙂
Cheers !
Holly | Beyond Kimchee says
Looks beautiful! I love dishes made with doubanjiang sauce and this must be another tasty chicken dish.
paola boni says
thanks again for your wonderful genuine recipes, I appreciate them all.
Elaine says
You are the most welcome.
Ron says
Elaine – Everytime I read one of your post, I’m reminded of the great meals I had during my visits to China. We’ll be trying this one soon. Thanks for the great post.
Deborah says
I’ve tried this and it’s great, but without the thick noodles as I don’t know where to get them around where I live. Any ideas Elaine of where I might get thick noodles like this in a Chinese town? They only have thin noodles in the market.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
I made this tonight and It tasted really great. I didn’t use a whole chicken but some chicken thighs, which worked out nonetheless.
I do have a general question about the potatoes -so it doesn’t apply only to this recipe. Around here (where potatoes play a role comparable to rice in China) you’d get three kind of potatoes. Starchy or floury ones, which will get soft very quickly when cooked, but also thicken any sauce they are cooked in. Then there are the “waxy” ones which are commonly used for frying as they keep firm even when heated over a longer period of time. And then there are the “all purpose” ones, which are somewhere in between.
I’m curious, do you have these three kinds in China as well? And if so, which kind would you use in this recipe?
Andreas says
Hello Elaine,
I saw Ms Yeah do a variant of this (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEoRT8RX6oo). Now obviously she’s more interested in goofing off than doing a cooking channel 🙂 But as I believe she’s from Szechuan province, too I was wondering If you know anything about the little bread/noodle like things she put on the side of the pot while cooking the rooster.
Elaine says
Hi Andreas,
The dish she making is a very famous local dish named braised cock (烧鸡公). The bread is corn flour bread (玉米面粑粑).
Andreas says
Oh! Thank you for your answer Elaine.
If you ever run out of ideas on which recipe to put up next on your site, this would definitely be one I’d be interested in. The bread, the chicken or both.
But then again I have my doubts that there ever will be a day when your ideas for new recipes are spent 🙂
Elaine says
Andreas,
I will arrange it on my list. It is a very popular restaurant dish loved by several people around me. It will come very soon. Kept returned.
Brian van Weijen says
I feel the addition of some cumin seeds takes this great recipe to perfection.
Elaine says
Sure! Cumin seeds are always great with meats.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
I love this dish, it’s so easy to make and really fit to feed a lot of hungry mouths 🙂 Now I hope you don’t mind, but my question is less about cooking but about serving. Now I myself don’t have any children but sometimes I invite friends which do. When chopping up the chicken there tend to be a lot of little bones and sometimes splinters. So I’m somewhat reluctant to serve this to children under the age of about six, fearing they might choke on them. Do you maybe have some advise? I’d also really appreciate If you could label recipes which are in your experience popular (and fit) for young children.
sos says
what about salt? is it ok to add cumin powder? and how to marinate the chicken ? thank you
Elaine says
Since doubanjiang is quite salty, salt might be needed or not. You can taste the final flavor and see any salt should be added in addition. Yes, you can add cumin powder for sure.