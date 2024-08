4360 shares





Learn how to make warm Hong Kong-style clay pot rice with sweet Cantonese sausages (lop cheong) and Chinese cured pork (lop yuk). You will fall in love with the crispy bottom, savory sauce, and delicious toppings. Let’s get started.

The unique of serving rice, protein, and vegetables together

Clay pot rice is a traditional Cantonese dish that consists of rice cooked in a clay pot, which is first heated over a high flame and then simmered to perfection. If you visit a clay pot restaurant, they will offer lots of choices, chicken, fish, pork, ribs, and seafood. After choosing your ingredients, all the ingredients will be cooked in a clay pot and served with a savory sauce.

The method of cooking in a clay pot dates back centuries in Chinese cuisine. It is extremely popular in the Cantonese area.

Love the crispy bottom

Cantonese clay pot rice is often enhanced with a variety of toppings such as chicken, Chinese sausages, or preserved meats. These ingredients are added atop the rice during the cooking process, allowing their flavors to seep into the grains as the steam rises.

Dreaming Crispy Bottom- Guoba

The best part of clay pot rice is the crispy, golden crust that forms at the bottom, known as “guoba.” This prized layer adds a smoky, caramelized element to the dish that is highly sought after by connoisseurs of Cantonese food. Winter or cold days are the best time to enjoy the Clay pot rice.

Crispy bottom- Guoba

Prepare your Clay Pot

The selection of a clay pot is critical for authentic clay pot rice. Ideal pots are made from unglazed earthenware and come in various sizes.

Before its first use, you should soak the pot in water for 15-20 minutes to prevent cracking and to improve the rice’s texture.

Soaking: Reduces cooking time and ensures evenly cooked grains.

Cook’s Note

The process begins with soaking the rice for approximately 30 minutes to an hour. So the rice can absorb water and get a softer texture.

Then oil is often brushed on the interior of the pot to prevent sticking and to contribute to a crisp rice crust, known as socarrat.

Oil Application: A thin layer prevents sticking and aids in creating a desirable texture.

Heat regulation is key: we should cook the rice slowly and evenly. So slow down the fire after the water boils and let the inner temperature cook the rice until fully cooked.

Ingredients

Crafting the perfect clay pot rice requires precision in selecting quality ingredients and following a harmonious recipe. The balance of rice texture and the savory aroma from the assortment of toppings make this dish distinctive.

Base Ingredients and Seasonings

The foundation of clay pot rice starts with the selection of the rice. Jasmine rice is frequently used for its fragrant aroma.

Then you will need lop cheong and Chinese cured pork belly for the most classic versions. Then I use yu Choy as the green. You can use broccoli, Chinese broccoli or bok choy.

In addition to the ingredients above, a lovely savory sauce needed to be prepared to give the rice a savory taste base.

Soy Sauce : Both light and dark varieties add saltiness and color.

: Both and varieties add saltiness and color. Oyster Sauce : Gives a rich, oyster umami flavor to the rice.

: Gives a rich, oyster umami flavor to the rice. Sesame Oil : A few drops for a nutty aroma.

: A few drops for a nutty aroma. Granulated Sugar : For basic seasoning.

: For basic seasoning. Water: Allow the sugar to dissolve and combine all the flavors.

Allow the sugar to dissolve and combine all the flavors. Chopped green onion: as decorations.

Steps by Steps

Step 1: Prepare the ingredients

Slice the air-cured pork belly and sweet sausage into thin slices. Set aside.

Step 2: soak the rice

Rinse the rice carefully and then soak it with clean water for around 30 minutes.



Step3: Make the sauce

Add all the ingredients for the sauce together. Simmer until the sugar dissolves completely.

Step 4: Set up the clay pot: brush the clay pot with oil

Take a small brush and coat the surface of the clay pot with vegetable cooking oil.

Strain the soaked rice and then add extra water to cover the grains ( recommend around 0.5cm higher ).

add rice and water to cover

Start with middle to high fire and bring the content to a boiling. You can watch the small bubbles on the edges of the pot.

Slow down the fire to the lowest and let it simmer for around 10 minutes. Then the rice should be cooked well.

Step 5: place the proteins and ingredients

Lay the lop cheung and cured pork on top. If you use other proteins, the ingredients should be added at this step too.

Step 6: Add oil and make the crispy bottom

If you are cooking on a gas stove, rotating the pot (we have shown the process in the video) for evenly heating can help to create more crispy bottoms.

Also, pouring around 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil along with the edges of the clay pot can help to avoid a burnt bottom.

Then move from heat and set aside for 5 minutes. we will prepare other ingredients during this setting time.

Add some oil

Step 7: Blanch the vegetables

During this time, bring a pot of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt and drops of oil, and cook vegetables for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out.

Step 8: Assemble the clay pot rice

Place the blanched vegetables and around 2 or 3 tablespoons of sauce. Enjoy after stirring everything together. Serve with Bok Choy and other pickles(optional but highly recommended).

adding sauce sauce

Clay Pot Rice (Hong Kong Style) One pot warm clay pot rice with Chinese sausages and cured pork belly. 5 from 6 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 50 minutes minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 1383 kcal Author: Elaine Ingredients 1 cup long grain rice

water to cover the rice (level around 0.5cm higher )

2 sweet sausage

1 cup cured pork belly , sliced Sauce 2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 tsp. dark soy sauce

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. water Serving with yu choy or bok choy or any other dark green vegetable you prefer Instructions Prepare the ingredients Slice the air-cured pork belly and sweet sausage into thin slices. Set aside. Soak the rice Rinse the rice carefully and then soak it with clean water for around 30 minutes. Make the sauce Add all the ingredients for the sauce together. Simmer until the sugar dissolves completely. Set aside. Set up the clay pot and cook the rice Take a small brush and coat the surface of the clay pot with vegetable cooking oil.

Strain the soaked rice and then add extra water to cover the grains ( recommend around 0.5cm higher ).

Start with middle to high fire and bring the content to a boiling. You can watch the small bubbles on the edges of the pot.

Slow down the fire to the lowest and let it simmer for around 10 minutes. Then the rice should be cooked well. Place the proteins and ingredients Lay the lop cheung and cured pork on top. If you use other proteins, the ingredients should be added at this step too. Add oil and make the crispy bottom If you are cooking on a gas stove, rotating the pot (we have shown the process in the video) for evenly heating can help to create more crispy bottoms .

Also, pouring around 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil along with the edges of the clay pot can help to avoid a burnt bottom. Then move from heat and set aside for 5 minutes. we will prepare other ingredients during this setting time. Blanch the vegetables During this time, bring a pot of water to a boil, add a pinch of salt and drops of oil, and cook vegetables for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out. Assemble the claypot rice Place the blanched vegetables and around 2 or 3 tablespoons of sauce. Enjoy after stirring everything together. Serve with Bok Choy and other pickles(optional but highly recommended). Video Nutrition Calories: 1383 kcal | Carbohydrates: 79 g | Protein: 35 g | Fat: 101 g | Saturated Fat: 36 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 12 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 46 g | Cholesterol: 170 mg | Sodium: 1958 mg | Potassium: 647 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 12 IU | Vitamin C: 3 mg | Calcium: 58 mg | Iron: 3 mg

Cookware Alternatives

If you don’t have a clay pot, you can use a cast iron pot as a substitute.

Other proteins or vegetables you can add

Proteins such as marinated chicken, Chinese sausage, and cured pork belly introduce a meaty savor, while salted fish brings an intense umami kick. Vegetables like Chinese broccoli and scallions add freshness and a contrasting crunch. Common preparations include: