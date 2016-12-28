China Sichuan Food

Learn how to make a warm  Hong Kong style clay pot rice with sweet Cantonese sausages (lop cheong) and Chinese cured pork (lop yuk).

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice

I am a big fan of clay pot rice!! I love chicken clay pot, lop cheong clay pot rice and beef clay pot rice. Several days ago, I received handmade Cantonese sweet sausage (lop cheong) and I made a lop cheong  buns with it. As the winter is quite cold now, so I made the first batch of lop yuk (Chinese cured pork belly). So I get everything needed for a homemade clay pot rice.

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice

You will need

1 cup long grain rice
1 cup+ 1 tbsp water
2 sweet sausage
1 cup of sliced cured pork belly
1 thumb ginger
Sauce
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 tablespoon seasoned soy sauce (蒸鱼豉油)
1/4 teaspoon sugar
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
Serving with
2 Bok Choy
4 green onions, chopped

Steps

Slice the air-cured pork belly and sweet sausage into thin slices.

clay pot rice-sausages and air-cured pork belly

Set aside.Rinse the rice carefully and then soak with clean water for around 30 minutes.

Clay pot rice

Then heat the pot with medium fire until boiling.After 2-3 minutes, add ginger slices firstly and then top with pork belly and sweet sausage slices. Drizzle oil over the edges.

Clay pot rice

Cover the pot, turn down the fire and let it simmer for 10 to 12  minutes. If you are cooking on a gas stove, rotate the pot for evenly heating can help to create more crispy bottoms. Then move from heat and set aside for 5 minutes.  During this time, bring a pot of water to a boil, add pinch of salt and drops of oil, cook Bok Choy for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out.

Chinese Cured Pork Belly (Chinese Bacon) clay pot rice
Stir all the sauce in a small bowl. Uncover the pot, drizzle the sauce and garnish the green onion.
Enjoy after stirring everything together. Serve with Bok Choy and other pickles(optional but highly recommended).

Clay Pot Rice (Hong Kong Style)
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
50 mins
 
One pot warm clay pot rice with Chinese sausages and cured pork belly.
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pot, Rice
Servings: 2
Calories: 1505 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 cup long grain rice
  • 255 ml water
  • 2 sweet sausage
  • 1 cup cured pork belly , sliced
  • 1 thumb ginger
Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp. seasoned soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
Serving with
  • 2 Bok Choy
  • 4 green onions , chopped
Instructions
  1. Slice the air-cured pork belly and sweet sausage into thin slices.
  2. Set aside.Rinse the rice carefully and then soak with clean water for around 30 minutes. Then heat the pot with medium fire until boiling. After 2-3 minutes, add ginger slices firstly and then top with pork belly and sweet sausage slices. Cover the pot, turn down the fire and let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes. If you are cooking on a gas stove, rotate the pot for evenly heating can help to create more crispy bottoms.
  3. Then move from heat and set aside for 5 minutes. During this time, bring a pot of water to a boil, add pinch of salt and drops of oil, cook Bok Choy for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out.
  4. Stir all the sauce in a small bowl. Uncover the pot, drizzle the sauce and garnish the green onion.
  5. Enjoy after stirring everything together. Serve with Bok Choy and other pickles(optional but highly recommended).
Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice

Comments

    • its my first time using my clay pot and I just wanna make sure if there are stepsto take if im using it for the first time.

      Thanks!

      • Hi Lisa,
        We are suggesting to soak your clay pot firstly in water for 30 minutes and dry before using, which can help to prevent it from cracking later. No other extra step needed.

  2. What do you guys mean when you say add oil to rice. Is it just regular canola or vegetable oil? Or do you mean sesame oil?

    • Hi Steve,
      Common vegetable oil can work. It works as a lubricating agent to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom.

    • For brown rice, you need to add more water, possible 1 and 3/4 cups of water. And the other steps should be the same.

  4. Hi Elaine,

    Do you have recommendations on how to cook clay pot rice using a conventional rice cooker or electric pressure cooker (Instant Pot) instead of a traditional clay pot? Thanks!

    • Nancy,
      You can make this rice with rice cooker or electric pressure cooker. But the two tools cannot create the crispy bottom and the separated grains. You can try to use a cast iron pot and follow this instructions before adding the side ingredients.

  7. What brand of Chinese sausage did you use in this picture? There’s so many kinds at the Asian markets been trying to find the right ones.

  8. Elaine,

    I love this dish! I recently started counting calories and got a bit scared at the nutritional information below. Is that accurate or is that an accident? I find it hard to believe that this dish would be 4087 calories!!

    • Winni,
      I am sorry that the recipe is transformed directly after changing the recipe section. So the nutritional information might be not accurate. I have already corrected. But this one is with high calories because of the sausage and cured pork belly.

