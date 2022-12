Traditional Chinese flower tea-chrysanthemum tea with goji berry.

Drinking this tea has been considered as a traditional remedy to improve eye health, as we are facing screens either from TV or our computer. Both Chrysanthemum and goji berry are considered to be quite beneficial to eye.

Goji berry (also known as Wolfberries) has been used as a healthy food in China for hundreds of years. The most popular way is to put a few in hot teas to boost the benefit of the tea. It contains large amount of antioxidants, boosts immune function and protects the liver. You may also find it in many Chinese soup dishes. Other interesting consuming ways includes adding it directly to smoothie or mix with other nuts to make energy bits. For me, both the color and taste are quite appealing. We have goji berry on hand all the year along.

For this tea, usually a sweetener is needed. Normally, we use rock sugar but I figure out a better one—honey lemon because the later one can add a slightly sour taste. If you are a tea lover as me and love to know more about Chinese flower and herb tea, check Chinese tea.