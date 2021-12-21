Those popular Chinese steamed ribs are flavored by the magic of black beans, you will love either in hot or cold days. It is quite easy to prepare and requires no cooking skills comparing with other Chinese rib dishes like sweet and sour ribs and ribs and sticky rice wrapped in lotus loot leaf. Fermented black beans also known as black Dou-chi is a famous seasonings in many Chinese cuisines. You may find it is required in lots of famous Szechuan dishes including twice cooked pork belly, mapo tofu and water boiled pork .

Steaming dishes is a quite popular technique in Chinese cooking year around, but I especially love this method on summer days. Honestly, I do very little stir frying in front of high fire because it is so hot. Steaming might be a more tolerable method. My first choice of steaming technique in summer is a high pressure or a rice cooker. Steamer over a wok seems like a less popular choice because more heats escapes. So I would suggestion you trying to make steamed dishes with your rice cooker or high pressure cooker, you can use a rack stand.

You may have already tried a very similar Cantonese style in dim sum halls. This is my personal favorite version, slightly differ from Dim Sum style in the marinating sauce.

Cook’s Note

Marinating is the key step for a good flavor result. Pour hot oil over garlic and fermented black bean can motivate the aroma. Adding your favorite vegetable at the bottom have two purposes. The first one is to support the ribs and make sure they are evenly cooked. And the second is to absorb the juicy and make itself something really delicious.

Steps

Wash the ribs and then soak in clean water for half hour. Replace the water with clean water once again. Then drain completely.

Add white pepper, sugar, ginger, fermented black beans, oyster sauce, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Combine well, covered and set aside for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and mix well. Then place in garlic and fermented black beans. Pour around 2 tablespoons of hot oil on surface.

Place mushrooms at bottom and then lay the ribs on top. Try to avoid overlaying.

Steam the ribs for 30 minutes after the water boils. Serve hot.