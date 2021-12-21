China Sichuan Food

Chinese Steamed Ribs with Fermented Black Bean

Those popular Chinese steamed ribs are flavored by the magic of black beans, you will love either in hot or cold days.   It is quite easy to prepare and requires no cooking skills comparing with other Chinese rib dishes like sweet and sour ribs and ribs and sticky rice wrapped in lotus loot leaf. Fermented black beans also known as black Dou-chi is a famous seasonings in many Chinese cuisines. You may find it is required in lots of famous Szechuan dishes including twice cooked pork bellymapo tofu and water boiled pork .

Steaming dishes is a quite popular technique in Chinese cooking year around, but I especially  love this method on summer days. Honestly, I do very little stir frying in front of high fire because it is so hot. Steaming might be a more tolerable method. My first choice of steaming technique in summer is a high pressure or a rice cooker. Steamer over a wok seems like a less popular choice because more heats escapes. So I would suggestion you trying to make steamed dishes with your rice cooker or high pressure cooker, you can use a rack stand.

You may have already tried a very similar Cantonese style in dim sum halls. This is my personal favorite version, slightly differ from Dim Sum style in the marinating sauce. 

Cook’s Note

  1. Marinating is the key step for a good flavor result.
  2. Pour hot oil over garlic and fermented black bean can motivate the aroma.
  3. Adding your favorite vegetable at the bottom have two purposes. The first one is to support the ribs and make sure they are evenly cooked. And the second is to absorb the juicy and make itself something really delicious. 

Steps

Wash the ribs and then soak in clean water for half hour. Replace the water with clean water once again.  Then drain completely. 

Add white pepper, sugar, ginger, fermented black beans, oyster sauce, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Combine well, covered and set aside for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and mix well. Then place in garlic and fermented black beans. Pour around 2 tablespoons of hot oil on surface.

Place mushrooms at bottom and then lay the ribs on top. Try to avoid overlaying.

Steam the ribs for 30 minutes after the water boils. Serve hot.

Servings: 2
Calories: 879 kcal
Ingredients
  • 500 g ribs
Marinating
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. white pepper powder
  • 2 spring onions
  • 1 thumb ginger , shredded
Other
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 4 garlic cloves , finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp. fermented black beans
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • beech mushooms , root removed
Instructions

  1. Wash the ribs and then soak in clean water for half hour. Replace the water with clean water once again.  Then drain completely. 

  2. Add white pepper, sugar, ginger, fermented black beans, oyster sauce, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Combine well, covered and set aside for at least 3 hours or overnight.

  3. Add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and mix well. Then place in garlic and fermented black beans. Pour around 2 tablespoons of hot oil on surface.

  4. Steam the ribs for 30 minutes after the water boils. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 879 Calories from Fat 648
% Daily Value*
Fat 72g111%
Saturated Fat 32g200%
Trans Fat 5g
Polyunsaturated Fat 3g
Monounsaturated Fat 35g
Cholesterol 188mg63%
Sodium 947mg41%
Potassium 623mg18%
Carbohydrates 14g5%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 44g88%
Vitamin A 168IU3%
Vitamin C 4mg5%
Calcium 51mg5%
Iron 5mg28%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments

  1. 5 stars
    Very delicious. I added about a tsp of brown sugar and a little sweet dark soy sauce as well when we made these. I browned the ribs in a little oil before adding other ingredients and instead of steaming, I added about a half cup of water and cooked it in my Chinese clay pot on low heat for about an hour. Melting tender! This makes an excellent clay pot dish. The sauce is so nice over rice!

    Reply

    • I believe that you have found a new world of tender meat. Yes, you can steam this with rice if using clay pot. So the sauce is an ideal partner for rice too. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  2. 5 stars
    I have been a Chinese chef for 30 years and I found using potato starch is the key to this recipe ,it gives the ribs that velvet mouth feel love your site keep up the good work Steve Bogart A.C.F certfied chef retired

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

