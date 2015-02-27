Classic Chinese style congee with pork and famous century egg
After all the indulgence in all Chinese New Year food, it is time to clear up the stomach. So the breakfast of my recent week is mainly congee or sometimes porridge. If you are wondering about the difference, the answer is that congee is thick porridge, usually with some side ingredients added mainly for flavoring purpose.
Cooking a congee is simple but not as easy as it appears to be. The steps include wash rice, boil rice with water and then add wanted seasonings. Easy? Haha.
Historically, poor people used porridge frequently because one cup of rice would feed the whole family. Later, Chinese people began to value congee. People in different regions have different preference:either congee or porridge. For example, my mom loves to make porridge in summer days, usually served with Sichuan style noodles in Chili oil or sometimes with steamed buns. However, congee with other ingredients is more popular in Guangdong province and Hong Kong. We have seafood congee, vegetable congee, and pork congee, shrimp congee etc.
This classic pork congee introduced today sometimes is served in some dim sum halls. Though it looks plain, I bet the taste will amaze you.
The skill I introduce today is to pre-soak and pre-marinade your rice before boiling. The soaking process make the rice easier to break and marinating process make the congee smooth and creamy. By the way, not only white rice can be used to make congee, if you love mixed version with other grains, check Chinese eight-treasure congee for some idea.
- 1/2 cup white rice , I am using jasmine white rice
- 2.5 L water or stock
- 1 spring onion , finely chopped
- chopped coriander
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cooking oil
- 1 century egg , shelled and diced
- 1 cup minced pork
- 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon salt
Wash the rice; soak with clean water for at least 1 hour. Transfer out and drain.
Marinate rice with salt and oil. Rest for around 15 minutes. And then marinate minced pork with cornstarch and pinch of salt.
In a pot, bring water or stock to a boil and then add rice. After 10 minutes, turn down the fire to simmer for around 40 minutes or until the rice is almost broken. Stir several times to prevent rice stick to the bottom.
Place pork and century egg in. Continue simmer for around 5 to 8 minutes over medium fire.
Sprinkle salt and mix well.
Transfer to serving bowl, top with spring onion, coriander plus preserved Sichuan mustard (optional) before serving.
I highly recommend serving this with smashed cucumber or Chinese Youtiao.
Comments
Chris says
You list cornstarch in the ingredients but where do you use it in the recipe? I also like to add a cooked salted egg to my congee.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Chris,
Thanks for the correctness. I forgot to add the step of marinating the pork with cornstarch. Cornstarch is called for the pork. Happy cooking ahead.
ethan says
Chris, read instruction #2.
hieu says
Did you make the century eggs? Would you share the recipe on how to make them? Thank you. Beautiful bog!
Elaine says
Hi Hieo, we do make century eggs with a traditional way, but there is no flowers on the surface. I will describe the process next time.
Jill says
Hi! I was wondering if the cooking step done in the pot is with the lid on or off?
I made this in an Instant Pot with the lid on, and the result was probably a bit on the watery side. Maybe because the water didn’t have a chance to cook off?
Elaine says
Jill,
If you cook this in Instant pot, cover with a silver paper.