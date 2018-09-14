Super delicious sweet, sour and spicy chicken feet salad, a new Chinese star snack.

This has been popular in China for a while, especially in this summer among the World Cup. We eat lots of this chicken feet salad when watching the games. I understand that most of you do not like meat with bones especially chicken feet.Chicken feet is quite expensive in China comparing with other parts of chicken. But it is the most popular snack ingredient in China. First of all, it is so yummy and worthy trying. And secondly, eating chicken feet is quite time consuming and reduce your intake in a certain time. So no worries about the weight. I have already posted a braised chicken feet and it got great feedbacks. So be brave and try at once.

Cook’s Note

Adjusting the cooking time of the chicken feet can changing the softness. But do not overcook the chicken feet, otherwise the shape will be destroyed and the elastic texture disappears too. Soak the chicken feet in iced water can help to tightened the skins and thus brings a better texture.

Ingredients

20 chicken feet

1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine

1/2 tbsp. white rice vinegar

Sauce

1/2 cup light soy sauce

1/3 cup black vinegar

1 lemon

1/4 cup chopped coriander stem

1 tbsp. chopped ginger

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp. sugar

2 fresh Thai chili pepper, one red and one green

1/4 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn (optional)

1 passion fruit (optional)

Instructions

Cut the claws and then cut each chicken feet into 2 pieces. Smaller pieces mean better flavors in shorter time.

In a deep pot with enough cold water, add chicken feet, cooking wine and rice vinegar. Bring the content to a boiling and then cook for 5-8 minutes (depending on how soft you want the chicken feet to be).

Once cooked, transfer out and clean with warm water (removing extra colloid) .Then pour in cold water to soak the chicken feet for 20 minutes. Soaking with cold water makes the chicken feet skin more elastic.

Add lemon slices, garlic, ginger, chili peppers, coriander steam, red onion.

Mix in soy sauce, black vinegar, sugar, Sichuan peppercorn, passion fruit. Combine well and covered and place in fridge. You can refer to a plastic bag for this step.

Set aside in fridge overnight and serve with fresh coriander.