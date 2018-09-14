China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chicken Feet Salad

2 Comments

Super delicious sweet, sour and spicy chicken feet salad, a new Chinese star snack.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

This has been popular in China for a while, especially in this summer among the World Cup. We eat lots of this chicken feet salad when watching the games.  I understand that most of you do not like meat with bones especially chicken feet.Chicken feet is quite expensive in China comparing with other parts of chicken. But it is the most popular snack ingredient in China. First of all, it is so yummy and worthy trying.  And secondly, eating chicken feet is quite time consuming and reduce your intake in a certain time. So no worries about the weight.  I have already posted a braised chicken feet and it got great feedbacks. So be brave and try at once.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. Adjusting the cooking time of the chicken feet can changing the softness. But do not overcook the chicken feet, otherwise the shape will be destroyed and the elastic texture disappears too.
  2. Soak the chicken feet in iced water can help to tightened the skins and thus brings a better texture.

Ingredients

  • 20 chicken feet
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
  • 1/2 tbsp. white rice vinegar

 Sauce

  • 1/2 cup light soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup black vinegar
  • 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup chopped coriander stem
  • 1 tbsp. chopped ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1/4 red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 fresh Thai chili pepper, one red and one green
  • 1/4 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn (optional)
  • 1 passion fruit (optional)

Instructions

Cut the claws and then cut each chicken feet into 2 pieces.  Smaller pieces mean better flavors in shorter time.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

In a deep pot with enough cold water, add chicken feet, cooking wine and rice vinegar. Bring the content to a boiling and then cook for 5-8 minutes (depending on how soft you want the chicken feet to be).

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Once cooked, transfer out and clean with warm water (removing extra colloid) .Then pour in cold water to soak the chicken feet for 20 minutes. Soaking with cold water makes the chicken feet skin more elastic.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Add lemon slices, garlic, ginger, chili peppers, coriander steam, red onion.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Mix in soy sauce, black vinegar, sugar, Sichuan peppercorn, passion fruit. Combine well and covered and place in fridge. You can refer to a plastic bag  for this step.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Set aside in fridge overnight and serve with fresh coriander.

Chicken feet salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. Thank you for the recipe! I made it with the ingredients I had (on lockdown at home) and it was delicious.

    Just a note: the chili peppers seem to be missing from the ingredients list. Could you clarify what type of chili peppers and how many should be used? Thanks again; I love your website and appreciate you sharing all your wonderful recipes!

    Reply

