A 15-minute savory, spicy beef and shrimp stir fry with basic seasonings. The tender beef will present a great contrast with the crunchy shrimp.

In Chinese stir-frying, we usually stir fry any one type of protein each time. But this mixed beef and shrimp stir fry can be very satisfying for meat lovers. We will meet the combo of beef and shrimp in a classic Chinese stir-frying dish. Previously, we had many beef stir-frying dishes (minced beef stir fry, beef and snowpea stir fry, and more ), but in many cases, the meat was stir-fried with one vegetable or more.

Shrimp has a slightly crispy texture compared with the softness of tender beef. What’s better is that it provides an extra flavor that can combine super well with beef strips.

Step by Step Instructions

Make the stir-fry sauce

Combine light soy sauce with dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, and pepper in a small bowl. Divide the sauce into two portions: scoop around one tablespoon of sauce as marinating sauce and half as stir-frying sauce.

How to marinate the beef

Scoop around two tablespoons of the stir-fry sauce we prepared in the previous step. Use your hand to grasp the beef or mix until the meat absorbs the flavors. Then, add some extra water and cornstarch. Mix well until the marinating well coats each beef slice.

Finally, add some vegetable cooking oil to coat it. This can help the beef slices stick together.

Fry the beef

First, heat your wok or pan until very hot. Add cooking oil and fry minced garlic, ginger, and scallion white until aromatic. Spread the beef slices when the oil is warm but not hot. Let them stay for 3-5 seconds, then quickly fry them until they turn pale. Transfer out immediately.

Fry the shrimp

Leave the oil in the wok and add the shrimp. Fry for about half a minute until it changes color. Transfer the shrimp out.

Mix them up

Add scallion sections and chopped Thai peppers. Return the beef and pour it into the bow sauce we prepared in the previous step. Quickly mix everything up.

Cook’s Note

You can adjust the spiciness of this beef and shrimp stir fry by adjusting the amount of Thai paper or the time of adding those peppers. If Thai peppers are added with garlic and ginger earlier, it will strengthen the hot level.

What to serve with

This is a comforting meat stir-frying, and thus, I highly recommend you match it with some fiber and vegetable side dishes, including broccoli with garlic sauce, Chinese smashed cucumber, or tofu with bok choy soup.

You can serve the delicious beef and shrimp with steamed rice, wheat noodles, or rice noodles.