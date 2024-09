2 shares





If you love coffee and milk tea, have you ever considered combining the two? Yuen Yeung Milk Tea is a Hong Kong-based blended milk tea with coffee. Let’s make a lovely Yuen yeung mik tea based on a Hong Kong Milk Tea.

If you are a Taiwanese milk tea lover, you will find a profound difference between Yuen Yeung milk tea and topical and classic milk tea. Due to the combination of coffee, Yuen Yeung milk tea has a more complex flavor. I would love to describe it with a sweet, bitter, balanced flavor from the coffee and the creamy ingredients in the milk tea base.

Yuen Yeung is the name of the Chinese mandarin wild ducks. They usually appear in pairs and symbolize conjugal love in Chinese culture. So here the pair is coffee and milk tea.

Visiting Hong Kong Restaurants, you may find boba pearls that are not found in traditional Hong Kong milk tea since we all know that boba pealrs get roots in Taiwan area. But it seems more popular to add some boba pearls in Yuen Yeung boba pearls. You may choose to add some boba pearls or not.

Step-by-step Instruction

Black tea base with a shortcut version

Mix the tea and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags or strain to remove the tea residue.

Pour the black tea base back and forth a couple of times to enhance the flavor and remove the bitterness since we are making a strongly brewed black tea base.

Assemble

If you prefer to add some boba pearls, as we do, cook the raw boba pearls according to this instruction.

Add boba pearls first, followed by iced cubes. Pour in about two or three tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk.

Then, pour in the Hong Kong milk tea base we prepared in the previous step. Add around 1 cup of black tea base with 1/2 cup evaporated milk, followed by 1/4 cup coffee liquid.