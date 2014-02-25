Egg drop soups are always easy and quick to prepare. When I am in a hurry of preparing a dinner or my family do not need too much meat or fat, I will choose to make tomato egg drop soup.

Soup is an important member of my table because I make soup every two days. I am living in Guangdong province now where simmering soups(煲汤) is a common skills for housewives.

In Sichuan Cuisine, people love to make soup with strong flavors for example chicken soup with pickled white radish, hot and sour soup and also healthy and mild soups such as chicken mushroom soups and tomato rib soups.

If a little bit sour taste is wanted, tomatoes are commonly used. I have post recipe introducing tomato rib soup.

The recipe today calls for fresh tofu, egg and tomatoes. Those ingredients not only create a slightly sweet or sour mild taste but also a red, white and yellow color. And the most important part is that it only requires 10 minutes.

There are two options about whether remove the tomato skins off or not. Personally I think it is unnecessary to remove the skin off. But you can remove it by rinsing the tomato in boiling water for a few minutes.