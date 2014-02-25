China Sichuan Food

Tofu Egg Soup with Tomatoes

Egg drop soups are always easy and quick to prepare. When I am in a hurry of preparing a dinner or my family do not need too much meat or fat, I will choose to make tomato egg drop soup.

Soup is an important member of my table because I make soup every two days. I am living in Guangdong province now where simmering soups(煲汤) is a common skills for housewives.

In Sichuan Cuisine, people love to make soup with strong flavors for example chicken soup with pickled white radish, hot and sour soup and also healthy and mild soups such as chicken mushroom soups and tomato rib soups.

If a little bit sour taste is wanted, tomatoes are commonly used. I have post recipe introducing tomato rib soup.

The recipe today calls for fresh tofu, egg and tomatoes.  Those ingredients not only create a slightly sweet or sour mild taste but also a red, white and yellow color. And the most important part is that it only requires 10 minutes.

There are two options about whether remove the tomato skins off or not. Personally I think it is unnecessary to remove the skin off. But you can remove it by rinsing the tomato in boiling water for a few minutes.

5 from 1 vote
Print
Tofu Egg Soup with Tomatoes
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
8 mins
Total Time
13 mins
 
15 minutes yummy egg drops soup with tofu and tomato. Mild soup good for clearing the body up and reduce body hot.
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: tofu, tomato
Servings: 4 Making 4 small bowls
Calories: 104 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 tomatoes
  • Several ginger slices
  • One box of fresh tofu , around 8.OZ
  • 1 to 2 eggs , whisked
  • 2 cups of water
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon peanuts oil
  • Several drops of sesame oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon chopped spring onions for garnish
Instructions
  1. Cut the tomatoes into wedges, remove the seeds and set aside.
  2. Cut the fresh tofu into cubes.
  3. Heat up peanuts oil or olive oil in wok; add half of the tomato wedges in to stir fry until you can see the juicy. Add water and ginger slices in.
  4. Bring all the content to a boiling. Add tofu cubes and the left tomato wedges slowly.
  5. When it begins to boil again, pour the egg liquid in slowly and stir as circles.
  6. Add salt. Turn off the fire and transfer the soup out.
  7. Pour several drops of sesame oil on top and garnish some chopped spring onions on top.
Recipe Notes
  1. Fresh tofu is very tender and easy to break. When adding it to the wok, you can use a wide knife to move it.
  2. I stir-fry half of the tomatoes firstly for the taste issue and leave half of them for a better looking. You can stir-fry all the tomatoes firstly.
Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 104 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 55mg18%
Sodium 1195mg52%
Potassium 127mg4%
Carbohydrates 3g1%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 455IU9%
Vitamin C 6.2mg8%
Calcium 88mg9%
Iron 1.1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

    • Hi John,
      Thanks for your lovely feedback. This is a super healthy and easy soup. Enjoy and happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  3. Hi Elaine

    This is wonderful – I always make the Korean version but your addition of tomatoes adds that missing acidity. Wow. Thank you!

    Reply

  5. Really tasty. Thanks for sharing! I had this for dinner tonight with homemade spinach noodles and I used bean curd sheets instead of egg 🙂

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

