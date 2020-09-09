China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Tea Agar Jelly

Super comforting summer tea agar jelly with milk. In recently years, there are large group of summer dessert invented. Among all of those newly invented summer treats, my favorite is the tea agar jelly. It can cool the body even without chilling. Although milk tea is super yummy but usually contains too much sugar. So we get a new group named as “撞奶”, simple with unsweetened milk. This is believed to be more healthy and thus receiving a growing popularity.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

This tea ajar jelly is super comforting in summer, with a faint flavor of tea. You can choose your own favorite tea. Recommend oolong tea or black tea. I choose peach oolong this time. Red tea and jasmine scented tea are the other two highly recommended tea.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

About Agar Agar

Agar agar is a plant based coagulator which can creates a fragile crispy texture, not the soft and smooth gelatine. Comparing with gelatine, agar has a stronger capacity of firming. You can purchase agar strips or agar agar powder. The strips should be pre-soaked firstly in cold water while powder can be cooked directly in boiling water for dissolving.

Steps

Soak agar agar strips in cold water for 1 hour.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

Soak 4 bags of tea with 800ml hot water. Rest for 15 minutes.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

Add 1 cup of water in a small pot, bring to a boiling. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until the agar agar dissolved (this process takes minutes, so be patient). Then place rock sugar, heat to dissolve too.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

Mix the agar agar liquid with tea water. Strain to remove any possible bumps. Rest in room temperature for 2 hours until firmed. You can also choose to chill it after slightly cooked. When the liquid temperature drops under 40 degree C, it starts firming.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

Break into small pieces after firmed.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

I am super fancy about agar jelly in summer not only about the texture, but also the color. I love the lovely amber color so much!! You can mix it with other jelly to make a summer bowl or serve with chilled milk as me.

tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com
tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com
Tea agar jelly

Super comforting tea agar jelly, this is totally new combination of milk tea.

Servings: 4
Calories: 97 kcal
Ingredients
  • 4 tea bags , I use peach oolong this time.
  • 800 ml hot boiling water
  • 1 cup water , for dissolving agar agar and sugar
  • 7 g agar agar strips
  • 1/2 cup rock sugar
  • milk for serving
Instructions

  1. Soaking agar strips Soak agar strips in cold water for 15 minutes.

  2. Brewing the tea Add 800ml hot boiling water to brew 4 bags of tea. Rest for 15 minutes.

  3. Cook agar Add agar strips in hot boiling water, heat for 10 to 15 minutes until agar dissolved. Then place sugar in, heat until dissolved too.

  4. Mixing Mix agar liquid with tea water. Strain to remove any possible bumps. Rest until firmed.

  5. Serving ,break the jelly into small pieces and then transfer to serving tools. Pour in milk. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. So the flavors can combine.

Nutrition Facts
Tea agar jelly
Amount Per Serving
Calories 97
% Daily Value*
Sodium 13mg1%
Carbohydrates 25g8%
Sugar 25g28%
Calcium 6mg1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
tea agar jelly|chinasichuanfood.com

