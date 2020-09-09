Super comforting summer tea agar jelly with milk. In recently years, there are large group of summer dessert invented. Among all of those newly invented summer treats, my favorite is the tea agar jelly. It can cool the body even without chilling. Although milk tea is super yummy but usually contains too much sugar. So we get a new group named as “撞奶”, simple with unsweetened milk. This is believed to be more healthy and thus receiving a growing popularity.

This tea ajar jelly is super comforting in summer, with a faint flavor of tea. You can choose your own favorite tea. Recommend oolong tea or black tea. I choose peach oolong this time. Red tea and jasmine scented tea are the other two highly recommended tea.

About Agar Agar

Agar agar is a plant based coagulator which can creates a fragile crispy texture, not the soft and smooth gelatine. Comparing with gelatine, agar has a stronger capacity of firming. You can purchase agar strips or agar agar powder. The strips should be pre-soaked firstly in cold water while powder can be cooked directly in boiling water for dissolving.

Steps

Soak agar agar strips in cold water for 1 hour.

Soak 4 bags of tea with 800ml hot water. Rest for 15 minutes.

Add 1 cup of water in a small pot, bring to a boiling. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until the agar agar dissolved (this process takes minutes, so be patient). Then place rock sugar, heat to dissolve too.

Mix the agar agar liquid with tea water. Strain to remove any possible bumps. Rest in room temperature for 2 hours until firmed. You can also choose to chill it after slightly cooked. When the liquid temperature drops under 40 degree C, it starts firming.

Break into small pieces after firmed.

I am super fancy about agar jelly in summer not only about the texture, but also the color. I love the lovely amber color so much!! You can mix it with other jelly to make a summer bowl or serve with chilled milk as me.