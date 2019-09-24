Super easy steamed fish with chili sauce and fermented black beans.

In the past two weeks, I was busying making my favorite Chinese fermented chili sauce also known as Hunan chili sauce at home. That special long and red peppers are just in the season and I just catch the tail after backing from large mountains. This is one of the easiest sauces but it can be widely used in lots of dishes especially steamed dishes and dipping sauces. It also can be used in stir-frying dishes in my common cooking as a good substitute of Sichuan pickled pepper.

Fermented chili sauce or Hunan chili sauce is famous for two dishes, from Hunan cuisine. The first one steamed fish head with chili sauce (剁椒鱼头) and steamed taro with chili sauce (剁椒芋头). Almost the must order dish in Hunan restaurants. But I figure out that fish head is not so popular outside Sichuan and Hunan area. And taro is quite seasonal. So I give two recipes with more common ingredients—whole fish and tofu. This collection is for beginners.

Cook’s Note

Fermented chili paste is quite salty itself. So there is no need to add extra oil. Since we only eat the fish meat, not the oil, not the sauce and peppers, I do not calculate them completely in the nutrition labels. It actually is a very healthy, even though hot steamed dish. For a larger fish, cut lines on thicker meat can guarantee more uniform heating. If you don’t want a spicy version, check Cantonese steamed fish with ginger and scallion.

Instructions

1.Clean the fish and then cut a small line to separate the thick meat. Add ginger sheds on surface and inside the stomach.

2.In a small pan, add around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and then fry garlic, spring onion for a while. Add chili sauce and fermented black beans. Fry until aromatic. Then add 2 tablespoons of cooking wine and 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce. Mix well.

3. Spread the sauce over the fish. And then steam over middle fire for 8 to 10 minutes.

Spread some chopped green onion. Heat around 2 tablespoons of hot oil and pour over the fish. This can improve the flavor. Do not be scared by the image, I do not use all of the oil for the fish.