This is a super simple pan-fried pork belly recipe, but it creates an incredible sticky taste. I love seared pork belly, which has a super-additive sticky, sweet, yet hot taste.

Pork belly has a lovely Chinese name: five-flower meat or three-layered meat. You may find many pork belly recipes on my blog. This foolproof recipe can be finished in 15 minutes, unlike the famous twice-cooked pork or pan-fried crispy pork belly, which requires simmering or blanching the pork belly first. We will cook the pork belly directly by pan-frying and season it after it is well-seared.

You can only cook a small portion each time using a small or regular pan like me. For a larger batch, the possible solution is to use a larger pan or you can also use oven to roasting.

Cooking Tips:

Remove the skin of the pork belly because we can't cook the skin until soft in such a short time. However, you don't need to discard it. Store in the fridge, and you can make crispy pork rind or add it to soups.

Be patient when pan-frying the pork belly to release the oil content. Pouring the oil out and saving it for dark leaf stir fry or noodle soup can prevent the pork slices from becoming greasy.

You can match this pan-fried pork belly with lettuce wraps.

You may also use them as the topping for noodles.

Step-by-step instructions

Cut the pork belly into thin slices (don’t be too thin; otherwise, they will dry out after pan-frying). By the way, remember to remove the skins.

Transfer the pork belly slices to a nonstick pan and fry over the middle to slow fire until the oil is released! Don’t throw the oil away; the oil will become lard when cooled. You can save it for noodles, soups, or vegetable stir-fries. This may take around 8-9 minutes. Remember to flip over the pork slices to avoid burning.

Pour the oil out and continue frying until the pork belly is well-seared.

Add paper flakes, salt, light soy sauce, cumin powder, and honey. Mix well transfer out, then sprinkle some pepper flakes and serve hot.