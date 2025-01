4 shares





A 15-minute sauteed Chinese yam recipe that will impress you with its crunchy texture and savory taste.

Chinese yam is a popular ingredient in Asian cooking, usually in soups and stir-fries. It is the star of all white foods, which benefit our lungs. I love it best because of the rich fiber. So, it is a healthy and nutritious root vegetable.

In Chinese medicine, all white foods, including Chinese yam, radish, and lotus root, are believed to be super healthy for our lungs. Our family loves white foods on cold winter days because they are healthy and because of their texture and flavors. Previously, we had a pork bone soup. In that one, you can replace radish with Chinese yam.

Taste and Texture of Chinese Yam

Chinese yams don’t have unique tastes compared with other root vegetables. However, their texture can differ based on how they are cooked, sharing similarities with the lotus root, another popular white root vegetable.

When pan-fried or stir-fried, yams have a crunchy texture. However, if cooked longer in soups, they can be pretty starchy but still fibery. This recipe is my favorite way of cooking yams and keeps a super crunchy texture.

Step by Step Instruction

This is a super easy recipe that can be finished within 10 minutes. So, I will call it the best quick side dish for larger meals. Firstly, let’s cut the Chinese yam into thicker slices. Hold your knife obliquely to cut larger cross-sections.

About the oil: I use regular vegetable cooking oil this time. Butter or other animal fat is an excellent option for a much stronger flavor.

Add oil and place the yam slices in; continue frying over slow to middle fire until they are well seared. Keep tossing or moving them with any tools you prefer for an even heat.

Once seared, it takes about 6-7 minutes. Add light soy sauce, cumin powder, and chopped scallion. That’s it.