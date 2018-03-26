Hong Kong Style Chinese pineapple bun also known as Bolo Bao provides a really strong contrasted taste between the sugar butter crust and soft Asian style bread. I was not a bread lover until I moved to the city of Shenzhen, which is quite near to Hong Kong. Hong Kong fusion bakery is quite appealing and additive to me.

My daughter loves all kinds of bread, so I have developed several bread recipes; from the very basic milk bread, to baked char siu bao. With the assistance of a stand mixer, making bread at home is quite easy and funny.

Pineapple buns should be served warm when the topping is still crispy. You can re-heat the bun at 150 degree C for 5-8 minutes. A popular serving method is to cut a line in the middle and add a slab of high quality of butter.

Steps

To prepare the dough for the bread: In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients for the dough expect butter. Knead for 8-10 minutes at low speed. Then place softened butter in , use lowest speed to knead for 1-2 minutes until the butter is well combined with the dough. Speed up the stand mixer and knead another 10 minutes until the dough becomes quite elastic.

Place the dough in a warm place, covered and wait until at least 2 times in size.

To prepare the crust topping: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the softened butter until smooth. Add sugar and continue to beat until fluffy. Add egg liquid and shift cake flour. Mix everything well. Place in refrigerator for around 30 minutes until slightly hardened. So you can handle the crust dough easily soon.

Assemble the bun

On a clean surface, knead the dough again for minutes until the air is completely pinched out. Divide the dough into 8 equal portions. Covered and rest for 30 minutes until 1.5 times bigger.

Divide the crust dough into 8 portions too. Roll each one to a round wrapper. The wrapper can be a slightly sticky and you can roll it with the help of plastic wrappers. Place one wrapper on the board, then flat the crust portion, cover with another plastic wrapper.

Cover the crust over the bun (from the top side).

Add some cuts for a lovely appearance.

Pre-heat over 200 degree C firstly and bake for 8 minutes. Then turn the oven to 180 degree C and bake for another 10 minutes. Lovely?