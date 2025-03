3227 shares





Peking sauce which can be used to make Peking style shredded pork, serve as a dip for peking duck or Chinese spring pancakes.

Have you ever tried the charming duck sauce along with the famous peking style roasted ducks? It is a sweet yet savory sauce, matching extremely well with scallions. In China, we use this type of sauce not only as dipping sauce but also as stir frying sauces.The peking sauce served in restaurant usually is using the oil from roasted peking duck, which has a light reddish brown.

Ingredients Notes

To make authentic peking sauce, we need Tian Mian Jiang, it is a fermented yellow soybean paste(黄豆酱). There are several varieties here. In generally, they are called “黄豆酱”. The most outstanding and popular ones are dried yellow soybean paste “干黄酱” from a famous brand “六必居” and thinner Sichuan style sweet bean paste. If you are living in China or visiting China, purchasing several packages should be a good option. But it might be quite hard to find outside China. The paste is very thick with strong aroma.

The next option is to use Sichuan style sweet bean paste.

Cook’s Notes

If you wan to use this sauce as a dipping sauce, it is quite important to keep it “running”. I would suggest adding around 2 tablespoons of water in addition .

If the sauce is fried as a stir-frying sauce, we want it to coat other ingredients. So slightly reducing the amount of water or increase the simmering time.

Peking Sauce (京酱) Learn how to tune the authentic Peking sauce at home. It can be used as stir fry sauce or dipping sauce. 4.54 from 13 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 10 minutes minutes Servings: 4 Calories: 55 kcal Author: Elaine Ingredients 2 tbsp. Tian Mian Jiang, sweet wheat past

1/2 tbsp. sesame paste

1 tbsp. sesame oil divided

1/2 to 1 tbsp. sugar

8 to 10 tbsp. water see note2

1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder (optional) Instructions Heat up 1/2 tablespoons of sesame oil in a small pan and fry the Tian Mian Jiang over slowest fire for 2 minutes.

Pour in water and add sugar in and sesame paste. Keep slow fire and continue mixing until well combined. You can continue heating if you prefer a thicker texture. Turn off fire and mix with sesame oil and five spice powder.

The sauce should be thick but also running and it can be kept in fridge for 3-4 days. You can also use the sauce to make Peking style pork stir fry. Notes The Nutrition facts of Tian Mian Jiang is just roughly calculated. If you plan to make it simply as a dipping sauce, you can add extra 2 tablespoons of water to make the sauce a little bit running. Nutrition Calories: 55 kcal | Fat: 4.4 g | Sodium: 1 mg | Calcium: 220 mg

How to use the sauce

This peking sauce can be used in peking style stir-frying dishes like this Peking style shredded pork stir fry

It can be used as a dipping sauce for peking duck or spring pancakes.