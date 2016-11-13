Har gow (dim sum style shrimp dumplings) is my favorite dim sum dessert. Sometimes they are named as crystal shrimp dumplings. I have tested several times this month, using around 1kg shrimps for a ultimate guide to make the yummy har gow at home.

It is not an easy task, the dough, the wrapper and the filling. Devils are all in details. But do not worry, I will guide you through and make the process much easier.

Following are some extremely important tips to know before you start the adventure.

Get the correct ingredients and try to measure them by weight is possible. The water for the dough must be boiling hot water (if you love cooking techniques, think about starch gelatinization). The shrimps should be soaked in cold water for at least 1 hours so they can keep a firm taste. Please follow the instructions precisely and cover the dough, wrapper portions and assembled dumplings with wet cloth to prevent them from drying out.

Har gow filling

150g deveined unshelled shrimp (pre-soak in cold water for 1 hour)

60g minced bamboo (cooked)

60g minced pork fat (cooked)

1 and 1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 and 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon starch (potato starch or corn starch)

Soak the shrimp in cold water firstly for around 1 hour. This can help to make the shrimp firm after steaming. On operating board, mince half of the shrimp and cut the remaining ones into smaller pieces. If you ever visit a dim sum hall, you may find har gow includes small whole shrimps. But whole shrimp is really hard to assemble, so we just find a balanced point here. Or if you are quite new for assembling dumplings, mince all of your shrimps.

Add salt to shrimp in a large bowl and stir for 1 minutes. Then add a teaspoon of starch and continue stirring the shrimp by hand in one direction for 2-3 minutes until they becomes quite sticky and there are lots of glue like liquid (they are attached to the bowl in the following picture)

Then add sugar, sesame oil, white pepper, bamboo and minced pork fat.

Set aside, covered and fridge for 30 minutes.

Har gow dough

1 cup wheat starch (around 120g)

1/3 cup potato starch (around 40g)

160ml boiling hot water (plus 10ml more for adjusting)

20ml vegetable oil

The magic flour that creates the great transparent skin is wheat starch (小麦淀粉). In order to add some stretchability to the dough, potato starch (a popular starch used in mainland China, known as 太白粉) is added with different ratios. Restaurants chefs love to use use half wheat starch and half potato starch. But that dough is too hard to handle for beginners. Thus in Elaine’s recipe today, we use 1:3(potato starch:wheat starch). In the red measure cup, wheat starch weights 120g and in the blue measure cup, potato starch weights 40g. If you do not have a kitchen scale, refer to the picture below.

Mix the two flours and add around 160ml to 170ml boiling hot water. Use a chopstick to stir in the water. Mix well and cover with a lid, set aside for 5 minutes to 10 minutes.

Add 20ml vegetable oil. Traditionally we use pork lard in the dough. You can choose either one.

Deal with the dough when it is still warm. Knead everything together to form a ball . The dough should be not too soft. It should be quite firm, similar to common dumpling dough. If the dough is too soft, it is hard to keep the shape after steaming and the skin lots its tenacity.

Re-knead on operating board until smooth in surface. Cover with wet cloth and set aside for another 10 minutes.

We can make 24 har gow out of the wrapper dough. So firstly divide the dough into halves and then each half 12 portions.

Take one portion out and cover all the others with a wet cloth. Re-knead the small portion and shape it into a round ball.

Brush a thin layer of oil on a wide slicing knife.

Shape the dough to a round wrapper around 10cm in diameter. If you do not want to use a knife, try a rolling pin after flat it with knife. But be gently and do not break the wrapper.

Gently separate it from the operating board with the knife.

It should be quite thin.

Then assembly it with filling like I show in the video, or you can simple seal it as your way to make dumplings.

Bring water to a boil on your stove. Brush some oil on the lined paper (so the dumplings will not stick to the paper) and place them in steam one by one. And then steam the dumplings for 5-6 minutes with high fire. Then serve hot!

Usually we do not suggest using a dip for har gow. It is fresh enough!! If you insist to use a dipping, try light soy sauce.

