This is a very basic and healthy Cantonese garlic broccoli stir-fry, almost popular in every Cantonese restaurant.

Though broccoli is not a native ingredient in China, it obtains a high popularity in the past decades. It is healthy, easy to prepare and almost all purpose in stir-fry dishes. Before moving to Guangdong province, I have no likes for broccoli. After the first bite of this garlic broccoli in a small street restaurant 5 years ago, I fell in love with it and brought this idea to my daily cooking plan.

Though this is quite simple but there are still some tips deserving discussion.

Whether blanch the broccoli firstly or not?

I understand that blanching vegetables is not a popular cooking method but I still highly recommend it. Blanching process can shorten the stir-frying process and keep the broccoli crunchy and light green.

Whether oyster sauce is necessary?

Theoretically oyster sauce is not necessary. Garlic, oil and salt can bring enough flavors. But oyster sauce can give this dish a faint sweet and seafood taste. If you are on a vegan diet, you can mix light soy sauce with sugar and use that as a substitute.