Common and quick egg drop soup with oyster mushroom. Various egg drop soups are highly popular on Chinese daily dinner table. The Chinese name of this group of soup is 蛋(dàn)花(huā)汤(tāng), literally means egg flower soup. The English egg drop is describing the egg dropping process. When whisked egg is dropped into boiling water or soup, it creates large or small swirls (described as flowers by Chinese people) in the soup. The stirring speed actually determines the size of your egg flowers. Slower speed brings larger egg flower while quicker speed brings smaller egg flowers.

There are many versions besides the famous Restaurants style chicken broth egg drops soup. Homemade versions usually are much milder and healthier. You can use tomato, corn, chicken soup, dried seaweed and oyster mushrooms. Oyster mushroom tastes quite good in soups even with pure water.