Common and quick egg drop soup with oyster mushroom. Various egg drop soups are highly popular on Chinese daily dinner table. The Chinese name of this group of soup is 蛋(dàn)花(huā)汤(tāng), literally means egg flower soup. The English egg drop is describing the egg dropping process. When whisked egg is dropped into boiling water or soup, it creates large or small swirls (described as flowers by Chinese people) in the soup. The stirring speed actually determines the size of your egg flowers. Slower speed brings larger egg flower while quicker speed brings smaller egg flowers.
There are many versions besides the famous Restaurants style chicken broth egg drops soup. Homemade versions usually are much milder and healthier. You can use tomato, corn, chicken soup, dried seaweed and oyster mushrooms. Oyster mushroom tastes quite good in soups even with pure water.
- 150 g fresh oyster mushroom , hard end removed and then separated
- 2 green onion , chopped
- pinch of salt
- 3 slices ginger
- 1 egg , whisked
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 4 -6 cups water or stock
-
Heat oil in a pot or wok, and then fry the oyster mushroom for around 30 seconds until slightly soft.
-
Pour water or stock in along with ginger slices. Bring to boil and simmer for 5-8 minutes.
-
Turn up the fire and pour the whisked egg in. At the same time, stir the soup with a scoop either quickly or slowly. When the egg flour is formed, turn off the fire. Add sesame oil and pinch of salt, and then combine well.
-
Serve with chopped green onions.
Comments
frances says
Elaine! Now this looks just lovely and incredibly easy to do at home for dinner! Will take a photo and show you next time I try! Thanks for the share!
Sally Holmes says
Happy New Year!
Elaine says
Thanks Sally. Happy New Year too!
Peter Nichol says
Mmm I wonder how this recipe would go with a bit of smoked bacon in it.
Come on think about if you are like me. Bacon mushrooms and egg go really good together in a fry up.
so why not have in a soup. Cheers
Elaine says
Thanks Peter for that inspiration. Adding bacon is a great idea. I will try next time. It is just our popular way of making mushroom egg drop soup. Bacon is not that widely used in Chinese soups.
Nashira says
Yes, an excuse to buy the delicious looking oyster mushrooms at the local Chinese grocer! They were calling my name this weekend, but I didn’t have an excuse to buy them… you just gave me one.
Also, Elaine, I really love your blog. Even though we are not Chinese, Chinese food (especially Sichuanese!) tastes like our grandmothers’ homes for my husband and I. We have learned so much from your website and your recipes have helped us go from eating out constantly to cooking about 75% of our meals at home. I can’t thank you enough.
Elaine says
That’s so great Nashira! I am so glad to know that my recipes are helpful. For me, home cooking indicates a customized taste, healthier ingredients and love. Wish you and your husband happy cooking in the coming new year and bon appetite.
Sonia says
I just made this and it was delicious! I’ve also posted it on my blog, if you want to check it out (it doesn’t look as beautiful as yours though) http://inglouriousbananas.blogspot.com/2016/11/egg-drop-soup-with-oyster-mushrooms.html
Elaine says
Sonia,
We can split mushrooms into smaller pieces. And the egg drops are slightly over boiled.
Jennifer says
Hi Elaine,
I enjoy your blog and your vegetarian recipes so much! I have made several of your recipes and they are easy to follow, and delicious!
I have a couple of questions unrelated to this recipe.
1) Would you please, please post a recipe for an American-Chinese style Chop Suey? It is a standard, simple dish available at every Chinese takeout. It’s my favorite and I’m sure I could learn to make it with one of your recipes.
Generally, the dish is comprised mainly of crunchy bean sprouts and shredded napa cabbage. Then most restaurants add sliced celery and water chestnut. Customers then pick a meat option or mixed veggie option (broccoli, mushroom, baby corn, tofu). It is served in a simple, thick white sauce.
When it is served with rice it is called Chop Suey. The same dish served with noodles is Lo Mein. This is in my region, anyway.
I’d be so grateful for a recipe for Chop Suey.
2) my other question is how long does a big napa cabbage last after I slice into it? Do you have any tips for storing it? They are so large and take a long time for me to use up.
Thanks for all you share here!
Elaine says
Hi Jennifer,
Thanks for your lovely comment. I am not familiar with the American Chop Suey so I just cannot help to figure out an actual recipe for it. Sorry for that.
As for the second question, I do not have particular tips for that but I love to keep them in air-tight bag and then fridge for couple of days.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
I made this today to accompany a Chinese recipe for braised pork hocks and the light taste of the soup with the slightly “earthy” note of the mushrooms made it a perfect match.
I really love the way you present those “simple” soups using only one or two ingredients. They are so great in combination with the often complex and intense taste other Chinese dishes have.
Thank’s a lot and please keep on posting more recipes like this one.
Edyta says
Great recipe! My fiance has eaten 3 bowls in row…👩🍳
Elaine says
Wow, thanks for the wonderful feedback. I hope to get one bowl too.
Indigo says
What if your oyster is already soft when you receive them? Do you still fry them?
Elaine says
You need to smell it for further judgement. If it smell aromatic and nothing wrong, use it. If it has a watery smelly, discard it.
Laslo Veci says
Surprisingly delicious.
Elaine says
Thank you Laslo!!