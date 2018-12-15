Chinese Tea Egg is a famous Chinese street food which is also known as marbled egg. Eggs are braised with spices and Chinese teas thus have a unique and strong tea flavor.

Traditional tea eggs are usually heating on a stove and has been boiled for quite a long time, possibly server hours. As a result, the egg white becomes quite rubber like and the yolk becomes quite hard and dry. Most importantly, those tea eggs need to be boiled a long, not economic for home cooking.

So a newly invented home cooking friendly way is introduced here. I call it cold soaking method. It has the following advantage comparing with the previous way.

With this method, you can not only make traditional hard boiled tea eggs but also soft boiled eggs. Even with hard boiled eggs, we are free of hard to swallow dried out yolks. It makes soft boiled marbled eggs possible. More importantly, it is more energy economic since the long time simmering is skipped. You can also serve the eggs warm by re-heating it slightly after soaked.

The spices we used to make tea eggs are basically ingredients for the famous Chinese five spice powder, working along with soy sauce, sugar, ginger and tea leaves.

Tips about soft boiled tea eggs based on this recipe

Soak the eggs in enough cold water as soon as the cooking time is up to prevent the egg to be over cooked by the remaining heat. Make sure the liquid mixture is completely cooled down (at least under 40 degree C) before putting your eggs in.

Instructions

Clean the eggs and then place in a deep sauce pot. Add enough cold water to cover. Start with medium fire, bring the content to a boiling and then let it stand for 4 to 5 minutes (hard boiled). | for soft boiled eggs, place room temperature eggs gently with a help of strainer in boiling hot water, cook for 6 minutes. Transfer to cold or chilled water to cool down completely and then crack the eggs with a scoop carefully. In another the pot, add all seasoning (bay leaves, star anises, cassia bark, fennel seeds, salt and sugar ). Pour in around 800ml water and bring to a boiling, add tea leaves and simmer for 10 minutes. For hard boiled eggs| pour the liquid to the the pot with cracked eggs. Soak at least overnight or 48 hours recommended with lid covered. For soft boiled eggs| wait until the liquid becomes room temperature and then pour the liquid to soak the eggs overnight or 48 hours recommended with lid covered. Re-heat if necessary or serve directly with noodles, porridge or other food.