Chinese Sichuan style pig ear salad is also referred as Sichuan red oil pig ear salad.

I understand that pig ear may sound like a wired ingredient to many of you. However it is the favorite ingredient for many Chinese people. Pig ear tastes really great due to the gristle. Usually it is either boiled directly or stewed and then served as cold dish. Another famous representative pig ear recipe is stewed pig ear from Shanghai.

I will list the stewed pig ear recipe from Shanghai for reference. This red oil pig ear sometimes is served on banquet and enjoys high popularity among hot summers. Sichuan style boiling only uses Sichuan peppercorn, ginger and scallions. Boil the pig ear for around 20 minutes (not too long to keep the crispy taste). For Shanghai style stewed pig ear, you need to add star anise, cinnamon, bay leaves and soy sauce in the boiling pot(or dressing needed, just cut the pig ears into strips and enjoy!)

Then transfer out and cool down. When cutting the pig ear, cut it along the gristle into small strips.

Another important seasoning called for is Sichuan style red oil, which is combed with many common spices. You can follow the instruction here to make your own Sichuan style red oil. Mix red oil with sesame seeds, chopped spring onion, chicken stock, chopped coriander and chicken stock, and then we get a bowl of the basic spicy salad dressing.

Mix the dressing with pig ear strips, decorates with coriander.