Chinese Sichuan style pig ear salad is also referred as Sichuan red oil pig ear salad.
I understand that pig ear may sound like a wired ingredient to many of you. However it is the favorite ingredient for many Chinese people. Pig ear tastes really great due to the gristle. Usually it is either boiled directly or stewed and then served as cold dish. Another famous representative pig ear recipe is stewed pig ear from Shanghai.
I will list the stewed pig ear recipe from Shanghai for reference. This red oil pig ear sometimes is served on banquet and enjoys high popularity among hot summers. Sichuan style boiling only uses Sichuan peppercorn, ginger and scallions. Boil the pig ear for around 20 minutes (not too long to keep the crispy taste). For Shanghai style stewed pig ear, you need to add star anise, cinnamon, bay leaves and soy sauce in the boiling pot(or dressing needed, just cut the pig ears into strips and enjoy!)
Then transfer out and cool down. When cutting the pig ear, cut it along the gristle into small strips.
Another important seasoning called for is Sichuan style red oil, which is combed with many common spices. You can follow the instruction here to make your own Sichuan style red oil. Mix red oil with sesame seeds, chopped spring onion, chicken stock, chopped coriander and chicken stock, and then we get a bowl of the basic spicy salad dressing.
Mix the dressing with pig ear strips, decorates with coriander.
- 3 pig ears
- 3 ginger slices
- 1 scallion , cut into several sections
- Several whole Sichuan peppercorn seeds
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoon Sichuan red oil
- 3 tablespoons chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon roasted sesame seeds
- Spring onion , chopped
- Coriander , chopped
In a large pot, add enough water to cover the pig ears and boil the pig ears with ginger, scallion and whole Sichuan peppercorn seeds for around 20 minutes. High fire during the whole process!
Transfer the pig ears out, set aside to cool down. Cut into small strips along the gristle. Transfer to serving bowl.
Prepare another large bowl; mix all the ingredients for salad dressing.
Pour the salad dressing on top of the pig ear strips on serving plate. Decorate with coriander.
If spicy taste is not so much loved, you can use 1 tablespoon chili oil + 1 tablespoon sesame oil.
Fresh pepper sometimes is used as a side ingredient in this dish. Mix some shredded peppers with pig ear strips if you prefer.
Comments
Isabella says
My favorite!
Sharon says
I followed this recipe exactly as it was and it turned out fantastic! I looked over a few other recipes, usually coming from Western countries, who said that they cooked the ears for up to five hours. Doing this removes the crunchy texture that this dish is supposed to have, so the 20 minute cooking time was perfect! Highly recommend.
Elaine says
Yes, the crunchy texture is the best part of pig ear. No need to cook for much a long time. Thanks for the feedback and happy cooking!