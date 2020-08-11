Almond tofu is a common and popular Chinese dessert in hot summer. It can be considered as the Chinese version of panna cotta. However Chinese almond tofu is healthier since there is no heavy cream included. Almond tofu in Chinese is 杏仁豆腐 (xing ren tou fu). It is a popular dessert in many provinces especially in Hong Kong and Beijing. It is also referred to almond jelly The recipe differs slightly from places in China.

One of the interesting fact is almond tofu is not made from common almond but sweet apricot seeds (which are named as “南杏仁” or “甜杏仁” in Chinese). Almond tofu is the ideal dessert for summer because it is super beneficial to lung. It is also widely loved because of the melt in mouth texture. Apricot seeds are slightly poisonous especially bitter apricot seeds. So just a caution: don’t eat raw bitter apricot seeds too much each time.

About the coagulator

Traditional almond tofu using agar agar as coagulator. Agar agar has several different flavors from regular dessert coagulator- Gelatine.

texture, agar agar can creates a fragile texture but not only smooth. However dessert with gelatine only has smooth texture both inside and outside. For a better understanding, the agar agar dessert can form a fragile cross section, not very smooth and with some climbs. different melting temperature and firming temperature. Gelatine should be mixed in mixture around (50 to 70 degree C) while agar agar should be cooked in hot boiling water.

Cook’s Note

Agar agar must be cooked in hot boiling water firstly since it has a high melting temperature. Sugar should be added after the agar melts since it influence the melting.

Comparing with gelatine, agar agar has an unbelievably strong capacity of firming so don’t use too much. The idea weight ration should be around 1:18 or 1:20. If too much agar agar added, the dessert can be quite hard and loose the lovely texture. I use around 5 cups of liquid this time and 6g agar strips, creating a very tender texture. Agar is quite hard to measure because of the shape and a smart way of measuring is to measure with water. Wrap the agar strips into small bundles and then place them in water. See how tender the dessert it. In order to make it vegan friendly, you can replace milk with soy milk.

How to serve

Serving is always the best part for summer dessert. I introduce several commonly serving ways and please go ahead and find your own option.

Serve with osmanthus syrup. This is the most traditional way and most lovely way! I highly recommend trying this once as it is the best combination. Serve with fruits. Recommend adding canned fruits and fresh fruits together. Serve with matcha powder or toasted nuts.

Sweet Apricot kernel milk | Soak the sweet apricot kernel with clean water overnight. Remember to place in fridge. Transfer the soaked apricot kernel into blender, then followed with 2 cups of water. Blend well. Drain to get the milk. Don’t discard the pulp, sun dry it and use in cookies. Agar Soaking| Soak agar agar strips in cold water for 1 hour. If you use agar powder, there is no need to soak them. Just follow the next step. Cooking Agar| In a small pot, add 1 cup of water and soaked agar, heating to boiling until the agar strips are almost dissolved! This may take more than 10 minutes, be patient. Combine Mixture | Add sugar and apricot milk, simmer for another 5-8 minutes. Turn off fire and pour in milk. Combine well. Straining | Strain the mixture once again. The agar is quite hard to dissolve completely, make sure they are removed. You can use pudding container, bowl or a large container. Set aside for cooling. The dessert can be firmed under room temperature when the temperature of the liquid drops to 40 degree C. Then either served directly or chilled before serving.

I make 4 small bowls and 1 large rectangle container. 8 portions in total.