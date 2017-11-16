China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Baked Char Siu Bao

46 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Pillow soft baked char siu buns with homemade char siu.

baked char siu bao | chinasichuanfood.com

If you ever tasted Char Siu, you will love the well-balanced sweet and savory taste. Char Siu pork is important ingredient for many other recipes including Egg Foo Yong, steamed char siu bao and this is another popular baked version. I water roux method, which gives them a pillow soft texture even after reheating.  But if you are in hurry and there is no water roux on hand, milk bread dough can also be used as a wrapper dough for this recipe.

baked char siu bao | chinasichuanfood.com

Filling

  • 2 cups leftover char siu dices
  • 100ml water
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp. hoisin sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sugar

Mix cornstarch with water and set aside for couple of minutes until well combined. In a small sauce pot, add starch water, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, light soy sauce, sugar and heat over slowest fire until there are big bubbles.This is our char siu starch which shoulder the responsibility of juicy filling.

Then mix the mixture with diced leftover char siu. That’s our filling. Cool down, covered and keep in fridge for 30 minutes

Baked char siu bao filling|chinasichuanfood.com

Water roux-Tangzhong starter

  • 20g flour
  • 100g water

In a small pan, mix flour with water and then keep stirring over slow fire until the mixture becomes thicker and thicker. And the lines of your spatula or egg whisk will not disappear directly. Remove from heat and cool down. Transfer the water roux (TangZhong Starter) mixture into a clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge at least overnight (I usually use around 1 day).

water roux-Tangzhong starter

Main Dough

  • 195g (1+1/2 cup) bread flour
  • 90g (3/4 cup)cake flour
  • 6g  (2 tsp.)instant yeast
  • 30g (2 tbsp. )sugar(or reduce to 10g for a salty bun)
  • 3g (1/2 tsp.)salt (or extra 3g for a salty bun)
  • 1 middle size egg
  • 80g (scant 1/4 cup) milk
  • 45g (3 and 1/2 tbsp.)unsalted butter, softened under room temperature

Before making the main dough, move the water roux to room temperature to set reset for around 30 minutes.Add all the ingredients including milk, egg and tangzhong into a breadmaker or a large mixing bowl. Then add the sugar, salt, flour and yeast. Knead the dough for around 10 minutes at slow speed. And add “butter “and continue kneading for another 10 minutes at medium speed. Then set aside and wait for the first proofing. In winter days, we might need hours until the dough is 2 to 2.5 times in size.

Char Siu Bao

Divide the dough into 12 to 14 equal portions and round each one.Take one portion out, press down to a round wrapper. Scoop around 1 tablespoon Char Siu pork filling to the center. Seal the bun completely and then turn it over. Repeat the process to assemble all the other buns.

Baked char siu|chinasichuanfood.com

Place the well assembled buns on a lined baking tray and now we are ready to the second proofing. In hot summer days, you can cover a plastic wrapper and let the dough rest in room temperature for 40 minutes to 1 hour until almost doubled in size. In cold winter days, place the baking tray in your oven with a larger bowl of boiling hot water beneath. This method creates a warm and moist environment, which can speed up the second proofing. 

Close the oven and let the buns rest for around 30 minutes until they are all doubled in size. 

baked char siu bao | chinasichuanfood.com

Take them out and brushing egg wash and top with roasted white sesame seeds. Preheat the oven to 180 degreeC and bake for 18 to 20 minutes on the middle rack. Then take out and brush a thin layer of butter on surface, which creates a shinning and hardened surface.

baked char siu bao | chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 3 votes
Print
Char Siu Bao-Baked Buns Recipe
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Super soft Tangzhong baked buns with Chinese Char Siu Pork as filling.
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: buns, Char Siu
Servings: 8
Calories: 246 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
For the filling
  • 2 cups leftover char siu dices
  • 100 ml water
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp. hoisin sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sugar
Roux
  • 20 g 2 tbsp. flour
  • 100 g 100ml water
Main dough
  • 195 g 1+1/2 cup bread flour
  • 90 g 3/4 cupcake flour
  • 6 g 2 tsp.instant yeast
  • 30 g 2 tbsp. sugar(or reduce to 10g for a salty bun)
  • 3 g 1/2 tsp.salt (or extra 3g for a salty bun)
  • 1 middle size egg
  • 80 g scant 1/4 cup milk
  • 45 g 3 and 1/2 tbsp.unsalted butter, softened under room temperature
Egg wash and decorating
  • 1 egg whisked + 1 tbsp. water
  • 1 teaspoon roasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon melted unsalted butter
Instructions
Water roux
  1. In a small pan, mix flour with water and then keep stirring over slow fire until the mixture becomes thicker and thicker. And the lines of your spatula will not disappear directly. Remove from heat and cool down.
  2. Transfer the water roux (TangZhong Starter) mixture into a clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge at least overnight (I usually use around 2 days).
Filling
  1. Mix cornstarch with water and set aside for couple of minutes until well combined.
  2. In a small sauce pot, add starch water, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, light soy sauce, sugar and heat over slowest fire until there are big bubbles. Then mix with the char siu dices.
  3. Cover the filling and place in fridge for 30 minutes.
Wrapper
  1. Before making the main dough, move the water roux to room temperature to set reset for around 30 minutes.Add all the ingredients including milk, egg and tangzhong into a breadmaker or a large mixing bowl. Then add the sugar, salt, flour and yeast. Knead the dough for around 10 minutes at slow speed. And add “butter “and continue kneading for another 10 minutes at medium speed. Then set aside and wait for the first proofing. In winter days, we might need hours until the dough is 2 to 2.5 times in size.
  2. Transfer the dough to a clean-floured operation board and then divide into 8 equal portions. If you plan to make smaller ones, you can choose 12 to 14 portions and round each one.
  3. Take one portion out, press down to a round wrapper. Scoop around 1 tablespoon Char Siu pork filling to the center. Seal the bun completely and then turn it over. Repeat the process to assemble all the other buns.
  4. Set aside for the second proofing until the buns are doubled in size again.
  5. Pre-heat the oven to 180 degree C. Brush egg wash and top with white sesame seeds.
  6. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until well golden brown colored.
  7. (optional) brushing some melt butter and serve after cooling down for several minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Char Siu Bao-Baked Buns Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 246 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Cholesterol 44mg15%
Sodium 347mg15%
Potassium 66mg2%
Carbohydrates 37g12%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 6g7%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 240IU5%
Calcium 25mg3%
Iron 0.6mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

baked char siu bao|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. i am making this recipe right now and i had to add extra liquid, as 1/4 cup milk is definitely not enough. i hope i am able to salvage this

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。