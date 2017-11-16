Pillow soft baked char siu buns with homemade char siu.

If you ever tasted Char Siu, you will love the well-balanced sweet and savory taste. Char Siu pork is important ingredient for many other recipes including Egg Foo Yong, steamed char siu bao and this is another popular baked version. I water roux method, which gives them a pillow soft texture even after reheating. But if you are in hurry and there is no water roux on hand, milk bread dough can also be used as a wrapper dough for this recipe.

Filling

2 cups leftover char siu dices

100ml water

1 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

1 tbsp. hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. sugar

Mix cornstarch with water and set aside for couple of minutes until well combined. In a small sauce pot, add starch water, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, light soy sauce, sugar and heat over slowest fire until there are big bubbles.This is our char siu starch which shoulder the responsibility of juicy filling.

Then mix the mixture with diced leftover char siu. That’s our filling. Cool down, covered and keep in fridge for 30 minutes

Water roux-Tangzhong starter

20g flour

100g water

In a small pan, mix flour with water and then keep stirring over slow fire until the mixture becomes thicker and thicker. And the lines of your spatula or egg whisk will not disappear directly. Remove from heat and cool down. Transfer the water roux (TangZhong Starter) mixture into a clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap and place in fridge at least overnight (I usually use around 1 day).

Main Dough

195g (1+1/2 cup) bread flour

90g (3/4 cup)cake flour

6g (2 tsp.)instant yeast

30g (2 tbsp. )sugar(or reduce to 10g for a salty bun)

3g (1/2 tsp.)salt (or extra 3g for a salty bun)

1 middle size egg

80g (scant 1/4 cup) milk

45g (3 and 1/2 tbsp.)unsalted butter, softened under room temperature

Before making the main dough, move the water roux to room temperature to set reset for around 30 minutes.Add all the ingredients including milk, egg and tangzhong into a breadmaker or a large mixing bowl. Then add the sugar, salt, flour and yeast. Knead the dough for around 10 minutes at slow speed. And add “butter “and continue kneading for another 10 minutes at medium speed. Then set aside and wait for the first proofing. In winter days, we might need hours until the dough is 2 to 2.5 times in size.

Divide the dough into 12 to 14 equal portions and round each one.Take one portion out, press down to a round wrapper. Scoop around 1 tablespoon Char Siu pork filling to the center. Seal the bun completely and then turn it over. Repeat the process to assemble all the other buns.

Place the well assembled buns on a lined baking tray and now we are ready to the second proofing. In hot summer days, you can cover a plastic wrapper and let the dough rest in room temperature for 40 minutes to 1 hour until almost doubled in size. In cold winter days, place the baking tray in your oven with a larger bowl of boiling hot water beneath. This method creates a warm and moist environment, which can speed up the second proofing.

Close the oven and let the buns rest for around 30 minutes until they are all doubled in size.

Take them out and brushing egg wash and top with roasted white sesame seeds. Preheat the oven to 180 degreeC and bake for 18 to 20 minutes on the middle rack. Then take out and brush a thin layer of butter on surface, which creates a shinning and hardened surface.