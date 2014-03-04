This braised spicy fish dish is named as Doubanjiang fish(豆瓣全鱼) in Chinese. For the lovers of Sichuan cuisine, you may find that there are many featured fish dishes in Sichuan Cuisine for example spicy boiled fish (水煮鱼) and boiled fish with pickled vegetables (酸菜鱼). This dish is my mother’s featured dish. Whenever we have guests, she will be praised for this easy braised spicy fish.

The main seasonings used for this dish is Doubanjiang and dou-chi. If those two kinds of paste I are difficult for you to find, you can replace the doubanjiang with other chili paste and increase the garlic, ginger and scallion a little bit more.

The fish for this dish can be grass carp, weever or other freshwater fish.

Firstly clean the fish carefully, remove the entrails and scale. Add 1 tablespoon of cooking wine or sherry and 2 teaspoons of salt evenly on the surface and marinade for around 10 minutes. You can cut some scratch on the surface if the fish is relative big in size. I skip this step since I only have a small size fish.

Then we prepare other ingredients. Cut ginger, garlic and scallion into small sections and peppers into thin shreds.

Put some oil in pan. Add the marinated fish when the oil just warm to sauté about 5 minutes or until the both sides become slightly golden brown.

Now begin to stir-fry the sauces. Add oil firstly and then ginger, garlic and scallions in to stir-fry until you can smell the fragrance. Add doubanjiang and dou-chi in to cook for around 2 minutes with middle fire until you can sell the red oil.

Return the fish back and add 1 tablespoon of cooking wine and half of the peppers shreds. Cover your pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn the fish over and cook for around 2 minutes.

Sprinkle some chopped spring onion and decorate with pepper shreds.