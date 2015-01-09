Classic Chinese braised chicken with chestnut

Chestnut is a popular snack on Chinese street especially fried or roasted ones. We can always find one store selling freshly fried chestnut on the street corner. Chinese chestnut is named as “板栗” in mainland China.

My grandmother lives in a large mountain where there are lots of wild Chinese chestnuts trees. However, we had no idea about what it is and whether it is edible until one day a guest pointed out that those were Chinese chestnut tree. From that time on, we ate lots of chestnut for free.I still remember one afternoon, my grandmother ask my grandfather to get some chestnut for the braising chicken recipe. Just around 20 minutes, my grandfather get a large brunch of chestnut tree, thinking that he had finished the job. So we spend lots of time breaking the first shell, the second shell and peeling the skin off.

Then we tested lots of methods to make this process easier. There are many ways to peel off the chestnut including boiling, roasting in micro-wave oven or exposure under sunshine or rub shelled with rubber glove or towel. Her are some tips about how to skin off chestnut easily.

If you do not want to shell the chestnut firstly, then boil them in salted water for around 5 minutes. And then cut the chestnut into halves and peel the shell and skin off when they are still hot. Leave the left soaked with the hot water. If you are skilled at removing the shell the chestnut, shell them firstly and then soak in boiling water for around 1 minutes and then rub with towel by small batches (around 5 to 6) to remove the skin quickly.

Fresh chestnuts are almost everywhere in China, so I am using fresh ones for today’s recipe. Compared with frozen ones, fresh ones offer a stronger taste. You can use frozen ones of course.