0 shares





This easy pan-fried short ribs recipe features a sharp, savory black pepper sauce. The sauce is developed from our basic black pepper sauce, but we turn the garlic and onion into larger pieces. It is delicious and full of flavor and can be another rice killer.

With a large amount of sauce, you can serve it with steamed rice. A classic Chinese stir-fry method is simmering the pan-fired ingredients with a large amount of sauce. This sauce is developed based on our black pepper sauce, but with separated garlic and onion in large pieces.

Ingredients Note

We tested several batches and found yellow onion tastes have a better uniform taste than red onion.

In order to avoid messing up cooking in the process, try to mix all the sauce together first.

Since the mixed sauce has starch inside, remember to stir it before pouring out.

Step by Step Instructions

Cut the bell papers into wedges pieces. You can match the black pepper short ribs with different colors.

Prepare the sauce: I will suggest combine the sauce together firstly so you can feel confident about the cooking rather than messing around. Pour in ground black peppercorn, light and dark soy sauce, sugar, salt, water (or stock) and cornstarch.

Marinate the short ribs : Use kitchen paper to remove the water on the surface of the short ribs. Then add ground black pepper, salt, Shaoxing, and cornstarch. Marinate for around 15 minutes.

Sear the ribs: Now heat your pan until really hot. Pour in oil and fry the short ribs over a high fire. That’s the secret of tender, juicy short ribs. Fry for 3-4 minutes or until the surface is well seared.

Fry the garlic and onion until aromatic. Then add the bell peppers and fry for another minute. Pour the sauce we made in previous step. Simmer for a while until the sauce becomes thickened.

And finally add fried short ribs in and that’s it. It is unbelievably delicious with steamed rice.