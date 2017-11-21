Wonton just like dumplings are extremely popular in China. Common Chinese wonton is made with ground pork. However, in my hometown Sichuan, beef wonton is usually served with a hot and spicy broth. Wontons may differ in sizes and fillings from one area to another with different localized names and serving method. They are tiny and small in Southern China like Cantonese shrimp wonton or quite big in Shanghai.

In Sichuan province, wontons with various filling are usually served with a hot and spicy broth, sometimes sour too. Wontons are served with noodles in Cantonese cuisine while we have a very interesting cold sesame wonton in Shanghai.

Comparing with pork, beef is much chewier, making the tender, soft and juicy filling an even harder task. But I will guide you through and make the best beef wonton in your life.

Ingredients

40 wonton wrappers

1 cup ground beef

1 cup chopped scallion white

1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

1/2 cup chicken stock, boiling hot

1/2 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 smaller egg (optional)

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil

Steps

Soak Sichuan peppercorn with boiling hot chicken stock and set aside for 10 minutes. Strain and remove the Sichuan peppercorns.

Add the ground beef in a large bowl with a smaller egg. Mix until the egg is well absorbed. Penetrate the chicken stock with beef by three batches. Each time after adding the stock, use a chopstick to stir it in one direction until all the liquid is absorbed. Continue stirring for couple of minutes after mixing all of the chicken stock until the beef becomes quite sticky and fluffy. Add ginger, scallion white, light soy sauce, salt, sugar, five spice powder and sesame oil. Combine well and keep stirring for couple of minutes. Set aside for 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

Assemble the wontons one by one with your favorite method. By the way, if you want to explore more ways of wrapping wontons, check how to wrap wontons, in which I shared my commonly used 6 ways.

To boil the wontons, bring a large pot of water to a boiling and then add wonton to cook 2-3 minutes until they floats on the surface. Then add several leafy vegetables, I use asparagus lettuce leaves this time. I highly recommend adding some leaf vegetables in the soup, it not only provides a different texture from the soft wontons and also brings a touch of freshness.

Mix the serving seasonings in bowls and pour in the water for boiling wontons and transfer wontons.

Or you can simple serve it with a chicken broth with salt and white pepper.

How to store or freeze wonton

We usually make a large batch of wonton, sometimes they are leftover so we need to freeze them for the next meal. Lots of guys destroyed their wontons in this freezing process. Following is my method of keeping the raw wonton well kept after frozen.

Firstly take a large pan, line with paper. Place the filled wonton and keep some space among each one and make sure they don’t touch. Place the pan to your freezer, wait until they’re frozen and become firm. Transfer the wontons to a bag and move the air by pinching. Otherwise, they sticky to each other and you are not able to separate them after frozen, which further destroy the wrappers completely.

5 from 1 vote Print Beef Wonton Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 30 mins Tender and juicy beef wonton for those who do not like pork that much Course: Soup Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: Beef, wonton Servings : 40 Calories : 57 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 40 wonton wrappers

1 cup ground beef

1 cup chopped scallion white

1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder

1/2 cup chicken stock ,boiling hot

1/2 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 smaller egg ,optional

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil Sauce for hot and sour wonton soup (2 servings) 1 tbsp. chili oil or to taste

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 tbsp. black vinegar optional

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. chopped scallion

salt to taste

a small pinch of white pepper Stock version ¼ tsp. salt

¼ tbsp. white pepper

1 tbsp. chopped scallion

1 cup hot chicken stock Instructions Soak Sichuan peppercorn with boiling hot chicken stock and set aside for 10 minutes. Strain and remove the Sichuan peppercorns. Add the ground beef in a large bowl with a smaller egg. Mix until the egg is well absorbed. Penetrate the chicken stock with beef by three batches. Each time after adding the stock, use a chopstick to stir it in one direction until all the liquid is absorbed. Continue stirring for couple of minutes after mixing all of the chicken stock until the beef becomes quite sticky and fluffy. Add ginger, scallion white, light soy sauce, salt, sugar, five spice powder and sesame oil. Combine well and keep stirring for couple of minutes. Set aside for 15 minutes to 30 minutes. Assemble the wontons one by one. To boil the wontons, bring a large pot of water to a boiling and then add wonton to cook 2-3 minutes until they floats on the surface. Then add several leafy vegetables, I use asparagus lettuce leaves this time. Mix the serving seasonings in bowls and pour in the water for boiling wontons and transfer wontons. Recipe Notes The Nutrition Facts is based on every single wonton. Nutrition Facts Beef Wonton Amount Per Serving Calories 57 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Total Fat 2g 3% Cholesterol 7mg 2% Sodium 155mg 6% Potassium 46mg 1% Total Carbohydrates 6g 2% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 0.7% Vitamin C 0.8% Calcium 1% Iron 3.3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

I believe you know how juicy and yummy the wonton is, just from the screen.