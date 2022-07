Super easy 5 minutes tofu and green onion salad. Only need 5 super basic ingredients!

The temperature climbs very quickly in last week and we are trying to stay away from fire. So I make this super easy silken tofu salad with green onion. In Chinese cuisine, scallion (or green onion) and tofu can form a lovely old saying:“小葱拌豆腐,一清二白”green onion and tofu, green and white, nothing to hide. If you get fresh green onion or scallion, you can try it. It is very fresh with a taste of nature.

What type of tofu to use?

We always face choice of what type of tofu to use. The green onion and tofu salad actually have two directions. The first one is to use firm tofu, which contains very less water and thus can absorb more juice. Another totally opposite method is to use silken tofu to create incredibly soft texture. The flavors and juice combine together very quickly in the mouth.

Steps

1.Tips about taking the silken tofu out of box without breaking. Use a small knife and separate the edges of the package. Take a plate and cover it over the package. Turn it over and then cut small holes on the two diagonal corners. Blow some air in, then the package can be removed easily. Remove the silken tofu out of the box and cut into small cubes around 10 cm wide.

Mix light soy sauce with sesame oil and a very small pinch of sugar in a bowl. Chop fresh green onions too.

Let the tofu block stay for a while and then it will release some water content out. Use a kitchen paper to remove the water carefully. Then add the sauce and top with green onion.

Make sure each bite contains sauce and green onion. It is the taste from natural. Full of freshness.