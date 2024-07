135 shares





Easy, full of flavor zucchini pancake served ith a lovely dipping sauce.

Haha, pancakes! I have introduced lots of yummy Chinese pancakes like beef or other meat flavored pancakes. But this one, is much easier than those ones. Traditional and easy zucchini and green onion pancake is one of the best choice for a quick breakfast.

So several days ago, when I visit a Beijing style restaurant where excellent Zhajiang Noodles were sold, I encountered with this old fashioned zucchini pancakes. They were served along with garlic and vinegar sauce. But I figure out a hot dipping sauce is even better.

This kind of pancake with some shredded vegetables for example zucchini or potatoes and green onions, eggs and flour is named as “Hutazi” in Chinese which literally mean pancakes. Summer is a great time for zucchini, right.

In Chinese language, zucchini is named as western calabash but is has become one of the most popular daily ingredients now. Another representative should be broccoli. I have not seen it around 10 years back or so. But it has swept across the whole country.

Step by Step Instructions

Wash the zucchini and shred with a tool. Make sure that they are similar in size. Then sprinkle some salt and set aside. Then squeeze the water out.

Add all-purpose flour, egg, osyter sauce, salt and pepper in. Mix in one direction until there is no dry flour left any more. Set aside for around 15 minutes.

Add vegetable oil in and spread the batter. Try to make it as round as possbile. I prefer to pan-fry the pancake one time. But you can choose to fry it as smaller ones by 2 or 3 batches.

Once one side of the pancake is well browned, flip over and fry the other side.

Zucchini Pancakes Chinese Style Old fashioned Chinese style zucchini pancake 5 from 6 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 20 minutes minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 275 kcal Author: Elaine Ingredients 2 tbsp. vegetable oil for frying the pancakes Pancake Batter 1/2 pound fresh shredded zucchini

1 egg

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 tsp. salt

1/3 tsp. black peppercorn

1 tbsp. sesame oil Dipping sauce ingredients 1 tbsp. Chinese chili oil or other brand you may have

3 cloves garlic

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tbsp. chopped scallion

1 tsp. oyster sauce

1 tsp. black vinegar

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. water Instructions Wash the zucchini and shred with a tool. Make sure that they are similar in size. Then sprinkle some salt and set aside. Then squeeze the water out.

Add all-purpose flour, egg, oyster sauce, salt and pepper in. Mix in one direction until there is no dry flour left any more. Set aside for around 15 minutes.

Add vegetable oil in and spread the batter. Try to make it as round as possbile. I prefer to pan-fry the pancake one time. But you can choose to fry it as smaller ones by 2 or 3 batches.

Once one side of the pancake is well browned, flip over and fry the other side.

Mix all the ingredients for dipping sauce together in a small bowl.

Transfer out and serve directly or with the dipping sauce. Nutrition Calories: 275 kcal | Carbohydrates: 23 g | Protein: 8 g | Fat: 18 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 7 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g | Trans Fat: 0.01 g | Cholesterol: 82 mg | Sodium: 842 mg | Potassium: 415 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 424 IU | Vitamin C: 23 mg | Calcium: 54 mg | Iron: 2 mg

Other Pancake Recipes

If you love Chinese pancakes, check the following to get some new ideas.