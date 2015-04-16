Have you ever tried Chinese Zongzi, a classic Chinese holiday food for Dragon Boat Festival?Zongzi, Chinese sticky rice dumpling or sometimes called as Chinese tamales, go hand in hand with the Dragon Boat Festival (also known as the Duanwu festival, usually celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th month of the traditional Chinese lunar calendar). The fresh and unique fragrance of the reed leaves or bamboo leaves can greatly set the pure aroma of the glutinous rice off. Zongzi is a traditional family festival food in most provinces. They may be different from filling, taste and shape.

The filling of Zongzi can be very complex for example one of the most famous Zongzi—Jiangxi Zongzi. Usually pork, mung bean paste, red beans paste and salted duck eggs are all wrapped in a small and tinny Zongzi. During my childhood, my grandma used to make pure Zongzi without any filling and then top with sugar or honey before serving. That’s the best flavor in my mind.However you can try your combinations!! There are over 30 Zongzi fillings in China.

The leaves used for wrapping Zongzi can be reed leaves or bamboo leaves. And the principle is that fresh ones are better than dried ones. If fresh ones are too difficult to find, you can buy packaged dried ones and then soak them in clean water overnight. Then the leaves will turn green again. Wash them carefully with a clean towel. The upper green ones are fresh leaves while the lighter ones are dried leaves. The two sides are different. Front side is much smoother than the back side. When overlay the leaves in following wrapping process, remember to overlay back to back so we can have smooth Zongzi!

I soak around 3 cups of glutinous rice this time and make three filling. For each of the filling, I am using 1 glutinous rice. For how to wrap a Zongzi, please refer to the following video.