Yunan province, the star in western China is popular for rice noodles and other rice products (like er Kuai) and this one enjoys the highest popularity among the locals.

Thinking of Yunan rice noodle, the first thing might be cross the bridge (过桥米线), rice noodles are served with lots of side ingredients and a bowl of hot stock. That one is more complicated and dedicated, and thus more famous in other places but this XiaoGuo (小锅米线) is more home friendly and humble, using very easy to find and cheap ingredients. Last winter when I visited my favorite place, Yunan, I ate this xiaoguo rice noodles almost everyday.

We have similar situation in my hometown, where dan dan noodles are more famous but the local loves Mala Xiaomian. Xiao indicates the amount but also the humble and cheap ingredients.

This one is my own favorite way of making a Xiaoguo rice noodles. The original version used pickled mustard as the main source of sour taste, but I add tomatoes to further rice the flavor.

Pickled mustard green (酸菜) or sometimes cabbage is a great ingredients for soups. It presents a lovely sour taste with the help of lactic acid bacteria. Homemade pickled mustard green is even better because of the multiple groups of bacteria. You can purchase the packaged or make your town pickled mustard green with this instruction. If this ingredient is too hard to achieve, you can substitute it with other pickles, like pickled cabbage (kimchi) or pickled radishes.