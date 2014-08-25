10 yummy Chinese noodle recipes

This is a recipe collection of yummy Chinese noodles. If you love yummy Chinese noodles, bookmark this since I will continue updating when any new noodle recipe published.

Basic information about Chinese noodles

Noodle is a national food in China. Northern part eats them as staple food while various noodles are served as appetizers or breakfast times in western and southern China . Noodles, strictly speaking, are made from wheat flour but other ingredients are used to make yummy noodles too. For example there are rice noodles, mung bean noodles, Jelly noodles, sweet potato noodles and etc. This is a collection where Elaine shares some basic information and recipes of Chinese noodles.



Personal favoriate Sichuan noodles

Dan Dan noodles is the most famous Sichuan style noodles, featured by various Sichuan style snack and pickled vegetables. Dandan in the name actually refers to a carrying pole(扁担 in Chinese ). In the past, the vendors carried the noodles and the sauces to sell on the street one. One side of the carrying pole is cooked noodles while the other side contains the chili sauce, peanuts and minced pork gravy.



If you ever visited any city of Sichuan province, the vegan version of Spicy noodles salad is everywhere on the street. This version with shredded chicken usually is served by restaurants. The shredded and noodles are endowed with a traditional Sichuan style taste by the combined Sichuan red oil. Do check the recipe for more information.

Lo mein sometimes is also named as mixed noodles(ban mein 拌面), with noodles and tops usually made with vegetables or minced meat. Following is a recipe using minced pork as topping.

Scallion oil is a common seasoning used in Chinese noodles recipes. With a detailed instructions about how to make the scallion oil, you can make a larger batch at one time and server for hurry breakfast.

Chow Mein can also be named as pan-fried noodles with meats or vegetables. One of the most famous chow mein dish is Cantonese soy sauce fried noodles. Making chow mein, mostly, is free style. You can add chicken, beef or any vegetables you like. The processes of different Chow Mein noodles are quite similar.

Kung Pao Shrimp Chow Mein is a savory chow mein dish I discovered occasionally. The Kung pao sauce matches greatly with the thin noodles. You can use Kung pao Chicken too.



Rice noodle is another large group in addition to traditional flour noodles, including wide rice noodles and thin rice noodles. Thin rice noodles are also called 米粉or米线 in Chinese language. Picture of Rice noodle bowl from Yunnan province.





Hot and sour sweet potato noodles or spicy and sour sweet potato noodles is the most famous Sichuan street food. In Chinese it is called 酸辣粉. In China where Elaine lives, a small bowl of hot and sour sweet potato noodles only charge for 8 RMB. Quite a cheap street food.



Liangfen is one type of Jelly noodles which are quite popular in western part of China in Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan provinces. Generally, Liangfen is made with starch, pea starch, sweet potato starch or mung bean starch. This is a great noodle dish for hot summer days. Besides, Jelly noodles can also be stir-fried. Stir-fried Liangfen is another famous Chinese street food.



Mung bean noodle sometimes is also referred as crystal noodles. It is a gluten-free noodles which tastes extremely good with seafood, beef or as a filling of vegan friendly dumplings of wonton. Recipe Mung bean noodles braised with shrimp.

