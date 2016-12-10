China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

49 Comments

Youtiao is also known as Chinese oil stick or Chinese cruller is a traditional Chinese breakfast. Youtiao in fact is deep-fried Chinese breadstick.The perfect match with Youtiao is soy milk. Once the breadstick soaks in the soy milk, the bouffant texture will absorb the soy milk and thus creating a very special taste.

Since Youtiao is deep-fried, so it is not so popular as the old days. But it can always bring happy memories. We ate youtiao and soy milk almost every day when I was still a high school student.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

I start my journey by using a yeast version, but soon or later, I find it is quite hard to handle the yeast youtiao dough. So after reading several “academic”  papers about how to make youtiao, I turn my option to baking powder version. This is the new version and it is quite easier to handle.

Let’s start with my conclusions after testing and reading: the inflation of youtiao is due to carbon dioxide and ammonia released by the agent (there is specialized youtiao agent, but we are using baking powder) after chemical reactions. When the gas is generated, the dough expands based on the elasticity and ductility of the gluten. So we need to overlay two pieces together and press a mark in center.  When heated by the hot oil, the outside get settled quickly. While the inner part is still cooler and soft, so the dough can continually expand with the effects of gas.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Before you start, there are several important tips for a success homemade youtiao using this recipe.

  1. The dough should be well-kneaded until elastic (the gluten should be well formed).
  2. The dough need to be set aside until the gluten is well rested (overnight resting)and make sure the dough is back to room temperature and quite soft before frying.
  3. If you feel the dough is sticky, slightly dust the operating board with flour. But use as less as possible. Do not use oil as it separates the two strips and hinder the inflation.
  4. The deep-frying temperature should be around 200 degree C (around 400 degree F). We gives the gas enough time to expand the dough. And use enough oil!
  5. Do not twist the youtiao dough into any shape, do not hinder the inflation.
  6. Press the two ends together and make sure the two strips will not separate during deep-frying.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (240g) all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon (4g) baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon (2.5) baking soda
  • 1 small egg (60g)
  • 100g milk
  • 20ml vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • oil for deep-frying

Instructions

In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients together and then knead with hook on low speed for 7-9 minutes until the dough is quite elastic. Shape into a ball and then cover with plastic wrapper and set aside in fridge overnight.

In the next morning, bring the dough outside and set aside for around 2 hours until it is returned to room temperature.

Slightly dust your operating board and then shape the dough into a long log and then further to a rectangle. Cut the rectangle into strips around 3cm wide. Lay one stripe over the other one and press a mark in the center (lengthwise).

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Heat the oil to around 200 degree C (400 degree F). Then hold the two ends and slightly stretch the strips to around 18cm (or slightly adjust the length according to your frying wok). Press the two ends so they can stick together.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Place it to the wok and turn quickly.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Until slightly golden browned.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

The shake off extra oil and then cool on paper. The whole deep-frying process may need 1.5 to 2 minutes.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller
The successful youtiao should have crisp shell and large holes in center.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

5 from 3 votes
Print
Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller
Prep Time
2 hrs
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
2 hrs 20 mins
 
Homemade youtiao also known as Chinese oil stick or Chinese cruller. It is a traditional Chinese snack especially for breakfast time.
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: youtiao
Servings: 3
Calories: 428 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 240 g all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 small egg
  • 100 g milk
  • 20 ml vegetable oil
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • oil for deep-frying
Instructions
  1. In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients together and then knead with hook on low speed for 7-9 minutes until the dough is quite elastic.
  2. Shape into a ball and then cover with plastic wrapper and set aside in fridge overnight.
  3. In the next morning, bring the dough outside and set aside for around 2 hours until it is returned to room temperature.
  4. Heat the oil to around 200 degree C (400 degree F).
  5. Slightly dust your operating board and then shape the dough into a long log and then further to a rectangle. Cut the rectangle into strips around 3cm wide. Lay one stripe over the other one and press a mark in the center (lengthwise).
  6. Then hold the two ends and slightly stretch the strips to around 18cm (or slightly adjust the length according to your frying wok). Press the two ends so they can stick together. Place it to the wok and fry until slightly golden brown.
Nutrition Facts
Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller
Amount Per Serving
Calories 428 Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 13g 20%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 77mg 26%
Sodium 588mg 25%
Potassium 323mg 9%
Total Carbohydrates 63g 21%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 1g
Protein 11g 22%
Vitamin A 3.2%
Calcium 13.2%
Iron 23.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

The best serving ways includes serving with a warm soy milk. I love to deep youtiao into soy milk. It presents a totally different taste and texture after absorbing soy milk or congee.

Youtiao (Chinese Oil Stick)-Chinese Cruller

chicken congee, healthy and warm breakfast

Comments

  1. Hi there! Great recipe, can’t wait to try it, I was just wondering how you measure your flour since it’s not weighed out in grams. Would it be appropriate to spoon and levelled the flour or just scoop it from the bag? I hope this doesn’t sound confusing!

    Thanks so much ?

    Reply


  3. nice.. in my place we call it pak tong ko.. north malaysia..the name were copy from thailand.. but the shape same as youtiao. i have tried a lot of recipe but i cant make it to be more gas inside.. going to follow your recipe. hope for success. thanks.

    Reply

  4. Hi Elaine
    Don’t know where I went wrong. The youtiao was ‘doughy’. I kneaded the dough until in was eslastic and rested it for a day. Can you suggest where I went wrong?

    Reply

    • Cecilia,
      It might be caused by two reasons
      1. Your dough is not well knead.
      2. You kill the bubbles in the later cutting process after resting.

      Next time, knead the dough for a longer time and be gentle when cutting them into strips.

      Reply

      • I really like youtiao. The only thing I dislike is need to use lot and lot of oil to deep fry it. Always not sure what to do with frying oil. 🙁
        Btw, can I store the fried youtiao in freezer and use it later?

        Thanks

        Reply

    • Hi,
      For your information, baking powder contains baking soda, cornstarch and other ingredient. They work similar. However,baking powder is neutral while baking soda is alkaline.

      Reply

    • Angie,
      This actually depends what to serve with. Usually youtiao is not served along, sometimes with soy milk or congee.

      Reply

  8. Hi I tried this receipt and I can’t get the inside
    To look like yours. It’s like thicker inside
    Like a bread
    Any Subjection

    Reply

    • There might be several reasons. Firstly the dough is not well knead and rested. Secondly, you removed most of the bubbles during the shaping before frying. Please do not be frustrated, continue trying and paying more attention to details.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

