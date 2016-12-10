Youtiao is also known as Chinese oil stick or Chinese cruller is a traditional Chinese breakfast. Youtiao in fact is deep-fried Chinese breadstick.The perfect match with Youtiao is soy milk. Once the breadstick soaks in the soy milk, the bouffant texture will absorb the soy milk and thus creating a very special taste.
Since Youtiao is deep-fried, so it is not so popular as the old days. But it can always bring happy memories. We ate youtiao and soy milk almost every day when I was still a high school student.
I start my journey by using a yeast version, but soon or later, I find it is quite hard to handle the yeast youtiao dough. So after reading several “academic” papers about how to make youtiao, I turn my option to baking powder version. This is the new version and it is quite easier to handle.
Let’s start with my conclusions after testing and reading: the inflation of youtiao is due to carbon dioxide and ammonia released by the agent (there is specialized youtiao agent, but we are using baking powder) after chemical reactions. When the gas is generated, the dough expands based on the elasticity and ductility of the gluten. So we need to overlay two pieces together and press a mark in center. When heated by the hot oil, the outside get settled quickly. While the inner part is still cooler and soft, so the dough can continually expand with the effects of gas.
Before you start, there are several important tips for a success homemade youtiao using this recipe.
- The dough should be well-kneaded until elastic (the gluten should be well formed).
- The dough need to be set aside until the gluten is well rested (overnight resting)and make sure the dough is back to room temperature and quite soft before frying.
- If you feel the dough is sticky, slightly dust the operating board with flour. But use as less as possible. Do not use oil as it separates the two strips and hinder the inflation.
- The deep-frying temperature should be around 200 degree C (around 400 degree F). We gives the gas enough time to expand the dough. And use enough oil!
- Do not twist the youtiao dough into any shape, do not hinder the inflation.
- Press the two ends together and make sure the two strips will not separate during deep-frying.
Ingredients
- 2 cups (240g) all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon (4g) baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon (2.5) baking soda
- 1 small egg (60g)
- 100g milk
- 20ml vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- oil for deep-frying
Instructions
In a stand mixer, add all the ingredients together and then knead with hook on low speed for 7-9 minutes until the dough is quite elastic. Shape into a ball and then cover with plastic wrapper and set aside in fridge overnight.
In the next morning, bring the dough outside and set aside for around 2 hours until it is returned to room temperature.
Slightly dust your operating board and then shape the dough into a long log and then further to a rectangle. Cut the rectangle into strips around 3cm wide. Lay one stripe over the other one and press a mark in the center (lengthwise).
Heat the oil to around 200 degree C (400 degree F). Then hold the two ends and slightly stretch the strips to around 18cm (or slightly adjust the length according to your frying wok). Press the two ends so they can stick together.
Place it to the wok and turn quickly.
Until slightly golden browned.
The shake off extra oil and then cool on paper. The whole deep-frying process may need 1.5 to 2 minutes.
The successful youtiao should have crisp shell and large holes in center.
The best serving ways includes serving with a warm soy milk. I love to deep youtiao into soy milk. It presents a totally different taste and texture after absorbing soy milk or congee.
Comments
Michelle says
Hi there! Great recipe, can’t wait to try it, I was just wondering how you measure your flour since it’s not weighed out in grams. Would it be appropriate to spoon and levelled the flour or just scoop it from the bag? I hope this doesn’t sound confusing!
Thanks so much ?
Elaine says
I directly scoop it from my flour bag.
Rain says
Hi, Elaine. Can u describe the weight all of the ingridients in gram?
Rain says
Is the photos is the real result of your Youtiao?
Elaine says
Sure, that’s youtiao from my oil wok.
sely says
nice.. in my place we call it pak tong ko.. north malaysia..the name were copy from thailand.. but the shape same as youtiao. i have tried a lot of recipe but i cant make it to be more gas inside.. going to follow your recipe. hope for success. thanks.
Cecilia says
Hi Elaine
Don’t know where I went wrong. The youtiao was ‘doughy’. I kneaded the dough until in was eslastic and rested it for a day. Can you suggest where I went wrong?
Elaine says
Cecilia,
It might be caused by two reasons
1. Your dough is not well knead.
2. You kill the bubbles in the later cutting process after resting.
Next time, knead the dough for a longer time and be gentle when cutting them into strips.
Snoop says
I really like youtiao. The only thing I dislike is need to use lot and lot of oil to deep fry it. Always not sure what to do with frying oil. 🙁
Btw, can I store the fried youtiao in freezer and use it later?
Thanks
Elaine says
Sure, you can freeze youtiao in for later.
Hani says
What is the difference between baking powder and bicarbonate of soda? Can we us water instead of milk? Thank you.
Elaine says
Hi,
For your information, baking powder contains baking soda, cornstarch and other ingredient. They work similar. However,baking powder is neutral while baking soda is alkaline.
Xarya says
May i know whether the milk u use is powder or not?
Elaine says
I use whole milk. But milk powder can work fine too.
Angie says
How much youtiao is in one serving? Not one stick surely?
Elaine says
Angie,
This actually depends what to serve with. Usually youtiao is not served along, sometimes with soy milk or congee.
Philip says
Hi I tried this receipt and I can’t get the inside
To look like yours. It’s like thicker inside
Like a bread
Any Subjection
Elaine says
There might be several reasons. Firstly the dough is not well knead and rested. Secondly, you removed most of the bubbles during the shaping before frying. Please do not be frustrated, continue trying and paying more attention to details.
Kimberly Wu says
Can you share the yeast dough recipe ?
Elaine says
I don’t use yeast dough in daily cooking, but I will list in on the plan.