Yellow chive and scrambled egg stir fry : 韭黄炒鸡蛋.

An Introduction to Yellow Chives (韭黄)

For Cantonese food lovers, you many meet yellow chives in wonton noodle soups, dumplings and spring rolls. It has the most beautiful light yellow and golden color. Comparing with common green chives, yellow chives are milder and sweeter in flavor and tender in texture. Green chive has a more pungent oniony flavor. Yellow chives are grown without light, so consequently no chlorophyll is produced. It can be a good substitute for standard Chinese chives.

Yellow chives (or sometimes Chinese chives) with standard egg is a very popular and humble dish for Chinese home cooking. Eggs have been the most important protein source for Chinese people in last decades. So there are lots of vegetables with scrambled dishes in Chinese cuisine with our tomato and scrambled eggs as the top star.

Based on my personal experience, yellow chive is the best partner for seafood, including shrimp and squid. After absorbing the juice from seafood, it can be extremely delicious. When stir-frying with scrambled eggs, adding oyster sauce is one of the best options of adding some seafood flavors.

Cook’s Note

Even without the help of other ingredients or agent, the scrambled eggs can be fluffy and tender. The key step of tender egg is to get it well beaten until there is a s small layer of fine bubbles on top. The air inside the egg liquid can help to make them fluffy and tender.

Don’t overcook the yellow chives. Well-cooked yellow chives are sweet and a little bit crunchy. While over cooked yellow chives become quite chewy.

Skipping oyster sauce and adding a pinch of salt and sugar can turn the dish into vegan.

Instructions

Whisk the egg with a small pinch of salt and white pepper until there is a small layer of fine bubbles on top.

Heat wok firstly. Then add oil and heat until hot. Pour in egg liquid and let it stay for a while until the bottom firmed while the top part is still slightly dilute. Add chives in and mix well.

Add oyster sauce and quickly mix well.