China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

8 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This is a very popular and comforting breakfast noodle in China with an interesting name Yang Chun Noodles(阳春面). Basically it is served with a simple broth with soy sauce, chopped green onion, lard or sesame oil. The superior version may call for light chicken stock.

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

This was a very basic and humble Chinese noodle soup in the past when China was not as prosperous as now. Yang Chun is referring the tenth month of Chinese lunar calendar. And it is Chinese custom to call ten “Yang Chun”. The noodle was priced as ten. So people call the noodles Yang Chun noodles and the name is still used now.

To make great Yang Chun noodles, you will need fine and thin noodles either fresh ones or dried ones (Chinese fine dry noodles 挂面).

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

One important ingredient for traditional Chinese Yang Chun noodle is lard. You can render some at home according to this instruction. If no lard is on hand and you do not want to bother, sesame oil is another great option.

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

If you prefer to use chicken stock, heat chicken stock in a small pot and then pour into the serving bowl to tune all the seasonings. To simplify the recipe for a common breakfast, chicken stock can be replaced by liquid for cooking the noodles.

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

Transfer noodles out and serve hot! You can top the noodle with soy sauce eggs and blanched vegetables.

deluxe yang chun noodles-5 copy

deluxe yang chun noodles with soy sauce eggs

For more Chinese noodle ideas and recipes, check Chinese noodles recipe collection.

5 from 2 votes
Print
Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Yang Chun Noodle is a humble and yummy soup noodle seasoned with soy sauce, green onion, chicken broth and lard (or sesame oil).
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: noodles
Servings: 1
Calories: 561 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
For each serving
  • 100 g noodles
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce , or to taste
  • 1 tsp. home rendered lard , or 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1 green onion , finely chopped
  • 2 cup Light chicken stock , or liquid for cooking the noodles as needed
Instructions
  1. If you prefer to use chicken stock, heat chicken stock in a small pot.
  2. In serving bowl, combine soy sauce, sugar, green onion and lard (or sesame oil).
  3. In another pot with boiling water, cook the noodles accordingly.
  4. Pour around 2 cups of chicken stock or liquid for cooking the noodles into serving bowl to tune the seasonings.
  5. Transfer noodles and serve hot!
Recipe Notes

If you want some green vegetables, like Bok Choy or lettuce, blanch them and top over noodles.

Nutrition Facts
Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 561 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 14mg5%
Sodium 1519mg66%
Potassium 727mg21%
Carbohydrates 94g31%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 12g13%
Protein 26g52%
Vitamin A 120IU2%
Vitamin C 3.2mg4%
Calcium 35mg4%
Iron 2.7mg15%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Yang Chun Noodles—Easy Soy Sauce Noodles

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Hi Elaine,
    love your blog and love yangchun noodle very much.
    a friend of mine taught me to add salt to the boil when cooking noodles, he said noodles can be seasoned by
    absorbing salty water and tastes better. i’ve followed his advise since, may i
    ask whats your opinion about it ?
    also when i use hot water instead of stock, the soy sauce tends to taste a bit soar, is that normal?

    Reply

    • Hi there,
      Adding a pinch of salt when boil the noodles can help to make the noodles more elastic and prevent them from being sticky to each other. That’s a great tip if you will need to stir fry with sauce like chow mein, lo mein etc. But for soup noodles, I believe it is a personal preference.
      As for the soar taste of soy sauce, it is so normal. Stock provides a very basic first layer of the soup but when it is absent, soy sauce plays the role.

      Reply

  3. 5 stars
    I made this morning for breakfast, and all I can say is brilliant! People say the less ingredients, the better, and I truly believe that now with this recipe. I did not have any lard on hand so went with the sesame oil, key! When I make this again, I will add just a pinch of white pepper and I think that will take this over the top. If I could give you 10 stars, I would 🙂 Thank you for the wonderful recipe.

    Reply

    • Thanks Lee,
      I agree that less ingredients create better taste. This is a very popular noodle soup in China mainly served as breakfast.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。