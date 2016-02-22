This is a very popular and comforting breakfast noodle in China with an interesting name Yang Chun Noodles(阳春面). Basically it is served with a simple broth with soy sauce, chopped green onion, lard or sesame oil. The superior version may call for light chicken stock.

This was a very basic and humble Chinese noodle soup in the past when China was not as prosperous as now. Yang Chun is referring the tenth month of Chinese lunar calendar. And it is Chinese custom to call ten “Yang Chun”. The noodle was priced as ten. So people call the noodles Yang Chun noodles and the name is still used now.

To make great Yang Chun noodles, you will need fine and thin noodles either fresh ones or dried ones (Chinese fine dry noodles 挂面).

One important ingredient for traditional Chinese Yang Chun noodle is lard. You can render some at home according to this instruction. If no lard is on hand and you do not want to bother, sesame oil is another great option.

If you prefer to use chicken stock, heat chicken stock in a small pot and then pour into the serving bowl to tune all the seasonings. To simplify the recipe for a common breakfast, chicken stock can be replaced by liquid for cooking the noodles.

Transfer noodles out and serve hot! You can top the noodle with soy sauce eggs and blanched vegetables.

