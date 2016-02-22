This is a very popular and comforting breakfast noodle in China with an interesting name Yang Chun Noodles(阳春面). Basically it is served with a simple broth with soy sauce, chopped green onion, lard or sesame oil. The superior version may call for light chicken stock.
This was a very basic and humble Chinese noodle soup in the past when China was not as prosperous as now. Yang Chun is referring the tenth month of Chinese lunar calendar. And it is Chinese custom to call ten “Yang Chun”. The noodle was priced as ten. So people call the noodles Yang Chun noodles and the name is still used now.
To make great Yang Chun noodles, you will need fine and thin noodles either fresh ones or dried ones (Chinese fine dry noodles 挂面).
One important ingredient for traditional Chinese Yang Chun noodle is lard. You can render some at home according to this instruction. If no lard is on hand and you do not want to bother, sesame oil is another great option.
If you prefer to use chicken stock, heat chicken stock in a small pot and then pour into the serving bowl to tune all the seasonings. To simplify the recipe for a common breakfast, chicken stock can be replaced by liquid for cooking the noodles.
Transfer noodles out and serve hot! You can top the noodle with soy sauce eggs and blanched vegetables.
- 100 g noodles
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce , or to taste
- 1 tsp. home rendered lard , or 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 tsp. sugar
- 1 green onion , finely chopped
- 2 cup Light chicken stock , or liquid for cooking the noodles as needed
-
If you prefer to use chicken stock, heat chicken stock in a small pot.
-
In serving bowl, combine soy sauce, sugar, green onion and lard (or sesame oil).
-
In another pot with boiling water, cook the noodles accordingly.
-
Pour around 2 cups of chicken stock or liquid for cooking the noodles into serving bowl to tune the seasonings.
-
Transfer noodles and serve hot!
If you want some green vegetables, like Bok Choy or lettuce, blanch them and top over noodles.
Comments
Vee says
Yummy I made this for breakfast ! Thanks for sharing ?
Elaine says
Thanks Vee. Glad to know you like it.
dodo says
Hi Elaine,
love your blog and love yangchun noodle very much.
a friend of mine taught me to add salt to the boil when cooking noodles, he said noodles can be seasoned by
absorbing salty water and tastes better. i’ve followed his advise since, may i
ask whats your opinion about it ?
also when i use hot water instead of stock, the soy sauce tends to taste a bit soar, is that normal?
Elaine says
Hi there,
Adding a pinch of salt when boil the noodles can help to make the noodles more elastic and prevent them from being sticky to each other. That’s a great tip if you will need to stir fry with sauce like chow mein, lo mein etc. But for soup noodles, I believe it is a personal preference.
As for the soar taste of soy sauce, it is so normal. Stock provides a very basic first layer of the soup but when it is absent, soy sauce plays the role.
Lee Thayer says
I made this morning for breakfast, and all I can say is brilliant! People say the less ingredients, the better, and I truly believe that now with this recipe. I did not have any lard on hand so went with the sesame oil, key! When I make this again, I will add just a pinch of white pepper and I think that will take this over the top. If I could give you 10 stars, I would 🙂 Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
Elaine says
Thanks Lee,
I agree that less ingredients create better taste. This is a very popular noodle soup in China mainly served as breakfast.
Birgit Vanderbeke says
great minimalist dish either for breakfast or whenever over the day
Elaine says
Always comforting in cold mornings.